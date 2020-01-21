Shares of Spencer’s Retail Ltd were blocked in a 20% higher circuit on Tuesday after the data revealed that investor Ace Radhakishan Damani bought almost 2% stake in the company during the December quarter.

Spencer’s retail shares closed the session at Rs 89.70 compared to the previous close of Rs 74.75. The stock has increased a massive 51% in the last month, although it has still dropped 58% during the last year.

The quarterly participation pattern data presented by the company showed that Radhakishan Damani, who is also the promoter of the D-Mart hypermarket chain, acquired 1.66 million shares of Spencer’s Retail, or a total 2.09% stake in the company , during the three months ended in December. In particular, his name was not on the list of shareholders for the quarter of September, indicating that he had a null or insignificant participation in the company at that time.

Damani is likely to have bought Spencer’s retail interest in mutual funds, as its stake in the company decreased to 4.81% in the December quarter from 6.28% in the September quarter.

In addition to Radhakishan Damani, India Insight Value Fund also increased its stake in Spencer’s Retail to 2.94% in the December quarter compared to 2.26% in the previous quarter. The participation of Eq India Fund in the company also increased to 1.32% from 1.03%.

Among the entities that canceled their participation were Canara Robeco Mutual Fund and Reliance Capital Trustee Company Ltd. While Canara Robeco Mutual Fund A / C Canara Robeco Emerging Equities reduced its participation to 2.44% in the December quarter from 3.37% in the quarter September, Reliance Growth The fund sold its total 1.03% stake in the company during the period.

Interestingly, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund also sold an additional 0.65% stake in Spencer’s Retail on January 17, according to data from the massive NSE agreement. However, the name of the buyer could not be determined.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors and Life Insurance Corporation maintained their constant participation in Spencer’s Retail at 6.17% and 1.67%, respectively, during the December quarter.

