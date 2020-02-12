SpellTower + Review

If SpellTower + sounds strangely familiar, it’s because there is already a version of this game. The original SpellTower debuted in an archaic app store in 2011 with almost universal praise. For all the years since then, SpellTower existed in a mutant form. New modes grew slowly from the low base design. With it, new code mixes that didn’t always work well with the previous lines. On top of that, the necessary firmware updates from iOS to iOS didn’t always accommodate the new hardware that came out. Year after year, the iPhones grew larger and SpellTower’s aspect ratio became more and more strange. Even after the great 64-bit migration of 2017, SpellTower stood firm in the digital store.

After a while, Zach Gage faced the same kind of dilemma that many mobile game developers face. Do you continue to support and update a broken game for years and years of updates and revisions to just accommodate new hardware? Do they simply abandon support and move on?

Gage chose option 3: find a friend, Jack Schlesinger of Neonimo in this case, and rebuild it from scratch.

The new SpellTower + sits on the shoulders of that former king of mobile games and wears the crown well in his own right. Like any good remake, it’s familiar enough to feel exactly how I remember it, with enough modern touches that make it feel like a game made in 2020. It’s a game that feels like three different games. Its main modes, Search, Puzzle and Tower have different levels of intensity and require different types of tactical game to succeed.

The puzzle mode is like doing a word search in the newspaper and turning it into a horror movie. A jumble of letters in the form of a wall contains words to touch and punctuate. Those letters fade, dropping everything that was on top of them. Each time you type a word, more letters are added to the bottom row, which leads to an invading top line. Your task is to obtain the highest possible score before breaking the line of no return. It is a tense nightmare.

It is also a great and interesting challenge. You don’t want only words, you want the greatest possible words. Not only for the score, but for what long words can do for the board, eliminating bonus letters and the like. The way you do the words and in what order you do them also becomes a second line of thought. You can make a good 20-point word with the four letters in front of you now, but if you can find a way to slide a particular letter only two rows, maybe you can use this annoying X. Many people want to eliminate so much stress from their lives as possible. In SpellTower +, stress takes this proven and true distraction to the bathroom to a new level.

The search is a smaller and more cerebral effort. In a seven-by-seven letter grid, you must make the most valuable word possible that also includes a special letter with stars. This is a real test of your word search skills, since there is no margin for error. Nor is there a time limit or a state of invasive failure that pushes it to the limit. Take your time and attack when you’re ready.

In the middle is the Tower mode, which resembles the size of the Puzzle, but when writing down words, no new letters are added at the bottom. Your goal here is to make the best words you can in this limited set of letters. There is no invasive game on the screen, but you still have to think about the advances, since the board will transform and change as you write down and delete the words played.

He would have an excellent word game for mobile devices if these three main modes were all he has, but SpellTower + includes many more ways to play in such a simple package. Most of them simply modify these basic modes in some way. For example, ExPuzzle adds longer minimum work requirements to the mix, while Double Puzzle adds two lines per score instead of one. Rush and Blitz are like Puzzle, but the rows are added after a short period of time, whether you’re making words or not. These are small interpretations of the standard rules that I don’t find myself playing very often because they seem much more masochistic and unbalanced than the main modes.

SpellTower + is a free game, but that version only includes the basic modes that the original SpellTower had. To access things like those alternative puzzle modes, Blitz or Zen (the coldest of all modes), you’ll have to cough a five. I don’t think you need to play extra things to get a great experience, but access to things like Daily Search and Puzzles may be your choice if you’re a score hunter.

It is not shaking the visual and audio world in any way. SpellTower + is almost intentionally generic and low profile. The colors and lines are simple and clean and look great on today’s smartphones. Lofi jazz makes the juice of the brain flow, but does not demand the need to add the OST to the collection

If you are a fan of word games of any kind, there is almost no way to go wrong when choosing SpellTower +. Zach Gage fans already know the kind of wonders the average parlor game can do, and this search for mutant words is no different. The update of this old classic returns it to the top of the mountain “essential” for enthusiasts of replayable games and occasional fans of ingenuity games.