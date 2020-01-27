HOUSEHOLD FAMILY – Jackie Laihinen lost her time on a basketball court.

The courthouse is where the Lake Superior Academy was discovered.

“Just clicking and everything fell into place,” Jackie said. “I had the feeling that, oh, this is me.

“It’s just the rush of adrenaline that I get from it when I go up on the pitch and make a shot, you just want to keep going.”

It’s easy to keep going and going when it’s hard to stop.

“Jackie is exactly what you want in a player,” said Tom Haslam, AATL Athletic / Girls Basketball coach. “He works hard, he’s reliable. He shows up every day.”

Jackie discovered her love of wreaths at the age of five.

“I have two older brothers and they both played basketball, so I grew up playing basketball with them,” he said.

Soon Jackie created her identity. And then it started to spill over. The Academy at the Bridge leader has a tendency to find the wreath.

“I feel good,” he said. “It just feels like I’ve accomplished so much. It’s a good feeling. “

Jackie brings the sense of goodness to the classroom, where she puts in large numbers. Life is a matter of balance and Jackie has found a way to excel in the classroom and on the field. He manages to maintain a high GPA (3.86) and a high average (18 ppg).

“Lots of nights late,” he said. “Studying on the bus, sleeping on the bus.”

Fireplace has become the leader of many scientists.

“Only an athlete can understand how demanding it is for an athlete to get everything done at a demanding, high-level academic school,” Haslam said. “And it makes it easy.”

It makes it look very easy on the court too. As the only senior in the team, she developed her own leadership style.

“It’s quiet,” Haslam said. “It’s like I do it, not as I say.” Jackie is the person who drives her actions and how she carries herself daily.

“It’s the whole team, more than itself.”

Jackie and the Wildcats have already won twice as many games as they did last year. The Haslam coach credits the top scorer for this.

“If you have a good senior leader or two and you are also your best player, you have a successful season,” he said.

It’s a lucrative base built by Jackie’s help. A winning legacy she will leave for her younger teammates.

“The future looks bright,” Haslam said. “Jackie will be the one who put the seed in to enjoy the shade one day.”