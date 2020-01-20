Spectators in Emmerdale were confused when Graham's body was left on a pile of leaves by the killer

Viewers in Emmerdale were baffled after the episode on Monday night.

Fans had to believe that Al Chapman had apparently murdered Graham Foster – under the direction of Kim Tate – but were distracted by how Graham’s body was left on a pile of leaves in the forest.

A Twitter user was shocked that Graham’s lifeless corpse was not kept secret: “Whoever buried Graham can also hang it from the Woolpack roof #Emmerdale.”

Emmerdale’s viewers were taken aback by Monday night’s episode after Graham Foster was murdered

Other confused television viewers added, “Brilliant episode, but he didn’t do a really good job burying the body, just stacked a few sheets over it?!?!?!? #Emmerdale” and “Was Graham killed by a pound by wet?” Scroll?

A fourth jibbed: “Kim: ‘No trace, Graham can never be found’ Al: * throws a few leaves over the body * #Emmerdale.”

Another microblogger mocked: “Nice Al … you covered it up really well … a few pages … nobody will ever find him.”

The beginning of the epic Emmerdale whodunnit started this week with each daily episode from a different perspective of the character – with the episode focusing on Al and Kim Tate on Monday evening.

The audience was distracted as Graham’s body remained on a pile of leaves in the forest

Graham’s killer is not known since the epic Emmerdale Whodunnit started on Monday

During a violent argument about Graham’s plan to flee to France, he made Kim think he was done with Rhona Goskirk, implying that they still had a chance to escape together.

But Kim was furious when she realized Graham thought she was a fool and stole thousands of pounds of her money and ordered Al to murder him to get rid of his debts.

At the end of the dark episode, Kim waited nervously at home, considering canceling the hit, but Graham’s lifeless body lay in the forest.

As the mist fell in the dark, Al shone a torch on Graham’s dead body before going into the dark.

Al was in the frame tonight

Kim wanted to know what had happened when Al returned to Home Farm.

When he confirmed that he had followed her orders, Al said, “I want my money. It’s done. He’s dead.”

But Al didn’t confess to killing Graham – he only knew that Graham passed away.

* Emmerdale airs on ITV on weekdays at 7 p.m. There is an additional episode on Thursdays at 8 p.m.