Special Sunday: today is 02/02/2020, the first Palindrome date in more than 900 years

The first Sunday of the month of February in the new decade of 2020 is special, is more unique than every Sunday in 900 years. That is because this Sunday (today) has a palindrome date, which means that it reads the same back and forth.

Read it backwards or forwards, 2 February 2020 reads 02/02/2020 regardless of the format or the order in which the date, month and year are written.

The deviation occurs every century, give or take a decade. The last time the date was a palindrome was on 11/11/1111, 909 years ago. The next time it happens will be on and the next time it happens will be on 12/12/2121, which is 101 years old

from now.

Today is a Palindrome day in all date formats (UK, US, ISO). It is also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are still a palindrome number of days in the year (333). Quite a unique day! #PalindromeDay #SolSchMaths pic.twitter.com/uKikl1iTXf

– Solihull School Maths Dept. (@SolSchMaths) 2 February 2020

Azin Inan, professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland, told The Washington Post that this was not the only bizarre numerical coincidence this year. This Sunday is not only a palindrome, but it is also the 33rd day of the year and since 2020 is a leap year, another 333 days will follow.

This century will witness twelve eight-digit palindrome data. Although not as perfect as 02.02.2020, something similar happened when the clock hit 11.11.11 on 11.11.11 (November 11, 2011). The palindrome date with double digits would not occur for a century.

Nevertheless, today is more unique than 2020, when it is split and vice versa, perfectly representing February 2 in numbers, while 2011, when expanded, does not add up to September 11.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.