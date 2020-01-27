Special Republic Day: 5 patriotic films to see absolutely

Almost all other films these days include patriotism waving the flag in its screen time. But what about films that truly celebrate the spirit of nationalism? Here are the five that count. And no patriotic film needs to be jingoistic or promote war cries.

Rang De Basanti (2006):

Much more than a film, this film by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra is a double identity drama in which a group of middle school students (including Aamir Khan who was in his forties) exchanged identities with well-known freedom fighters of the past, and kicking them and singing Vande Mataram to the present day when India needs renewed redefined freedom. 14 years after its publication, the theme of the student protest aimed at eradicating corruption and restoring integrity in public life remains a worrying concern.

Upkar (1967):

The father of patriotic cinema, Manoj Kumar gave us at least a trilogy of gems to choose from. While I love Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan enough to see them again and again, my favorite film on the theme of nationalism is Upkar where Manoj Saab directed (and performed for the first time) and played Bharat, a farmer and disciple by Lal The ideology of Bahadur Shastri Jai jawan jai kissan. When did Bharat de Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle’s dream get so ugly?

Swades (2004):

Mohan Bhargava played by Shah Rukh Khan in what is arguably his best performance of all time, gives up his fluffy job at NASA for the khushi to return to its roots in India. His trip may seem a bit touristy. But the heart of the film is in the right place. It moves you in a way that movies about desh-bhakti rarely do. Ashutosh Gowariker’s management avoids jingoism and catchy rhetoric. And SRK has never been stripped of its manners. The respect!

Amar Akbar Anthony (1978):

42 years after its first explosion on the Indian screen, this kitsch tribute to the spirit of unity of Manmohan Desai remains one of the most fun sagas of secularism with ‘Amar’ Vinod Khanna, ‘Akbar’ Rishi Kapoor and ‘Anthony’ Amitabh Bachchan tell us what we want to hear today more than ever: India is for everyone.

5. Uri (2019):

Wars often rage in the hearts of soldiers, especially when they belong to military families. They are soldiers who lost loved ones in terrorist attacks and their blood boils. Uri boils the blood of cross-border tension but avoids an overflow. There is a wave of patriotic pride in the product – and why should there not be? – but it is chained, braked and must never overflow in a flood of irrepressible jingoism. If you want to see soldiers dancing around a bonfire singing how much they love their country and how much they miss their loved ones, then you have the wrong war movie. Yes, these soldiers love their country. But family comes first. And no, dying in an exchange of fire at the border is not cool.

