WINTERHAVEN, California (KYMA, KECY) – The Quechan language is one of 74 mother tongues across the country on the brink of extinction.

BBC News reports that around 25 languages ​​of the world die every year.

In Yuma, members of the Fort-Yuma Quechan tribe say that there are currently fewer than 100 native speakers of the language.

This is why members are trying to keep this tradition alive through a new program that they integrate into the daily student program. According to the tribe’s website, the Quechan Language Preservation Program is a community project initiated by members of the tribe. Their wish, in forming a committee, was to see a language program that would support traditional language and cultural education simultaneously.

Language lessons are given at the old Indian school in Fort Yuma on the hill. Instructors travel to places such as Head Start and San Pasqual schools to teach the Quechan language.

The goal of the Kwatsáan Language Preservation Program is to provide a means of learning and preserving the mother tongue and ancestral traditions.

Course times:

Monday to Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Adults and children

Classes are held at the Old Head Start Building located in Indian Hill.

Alphabet and pronunciation of the Quechan language: page 3, page 4, page 5, page 6