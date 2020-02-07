Special duty officer in Delhi, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, arrested by CBI for bribery

The arrest takes place two days before the decisive parliamentary elections in Delhi. The election campaign for the Delhi Assembly ended on Thursday and ended the rallies and roadshows of leading politicians as the Delhiites prepared for the February 8 vote. The campaign was marked by aggressive rallies and party road shows, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ended at 6:00 p.m. today.

A total of 668 candidates are in the election, while the election of the next government will be around 1.47 million voters. On the last day of the campaign, the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, held three road shows in the Seemapuri, Hari Nagar and Madipur constituencies, while the President of the BJP, JP Nadda, took part in party candidate road shows in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra. Deputy Prime Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia conducted a “Padyatra” in his Patparganj constituency.