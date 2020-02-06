“Speak your mother tongue and stop speaking the Queen’s English” – Reno Omokri tells the Africans

In his latest nugget, former President Adjutant Reno Omokri advised Africans to speak their mother tongue because it is their pride.

He said that instead of trying to speak perfect English from Queen, Africans should try to speak their national languages.

He recently posted this in a Twitter post asking the Africans to speak English and their mother tongue.

According to him, copying the Queen’s English does not automatically make an African an Englishman.

“Dear African, speak English, but also speak your mother tongue. Speaking Queens English does not make Africa an English or a Queen. “It only makes you a very good copy of the original. Why not be a very good original in your own language? “, He wrote.

Source: www.ghgossip.com

