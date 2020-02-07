Spanish Interior Minister discusses cooperation with Morocco in the fight against illegal migration

Spanish Minister of the Interior and his Moroccan counterpart. / DR

The Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, visited Rabat on Thursday to discuss cooperation between Morocco and Spain in the fight against illegal migration and terrorism.

In a statement to the press following a meeting with Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, the Spanish official said the two countries had managed to halt the increase of irregular migrants by more than 50 percent thanks to their “important cooperation” in the fight against human trafficking networks.

The Spanish official recalled that both parties carried out rescue operations at sea of ​​potential migrants, and added that Morocco and Spain are taking a preventive approach by dismantling a significant number of criminal and irregular migration networks.

Regarding counter-terrorism, Grande-Marlaska pointed to bilateral cooperation in this area, recalling that Rabat and Madrid had jointly carried out more than 20 operations since 2014.

Grande-Marlaska also referred to efforts to ensure security in both countries through the fight against drug trafficking and criminal networks.

For its part, Laftit said the meeting was an opportunity to take stock of the cooperation between the two kingdoms in the past year and the prospects for cooperation in the coming year.

“We are in perfect harmony on almost all points and we continue to work together for cooperation in all areas of interest to our two countries,” the Moroccan minister underlined.