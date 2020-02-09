Spain confirms 2nd virus case; British plane brings 200 evacuees

MADRID – Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China and an aircraft that landed more than 200 people from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic on Sunday in Great Britain.

The national microbiological center of Spain said Sunday that the coronavirus case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean.

The Spanish Ministry of Health said the person was one of the four suspects who were admitted to the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca last Friday. The other three tested negative. The health ministry said further details would be released later at a press conference.

The first virus case of Spain was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands outside of northwest Africa.

The evacuation plane of Great Britain, the second mapped by the government, arrived on Sunday morning at RAF Brize Norton. British officials said the flight brought back 105 British citizens and relatives, as well as 95 European citizens and relatives. There were also 13 staff members and doctors on board.

The passengers were taken to a hotel in Milton Keys where they were placed in quarantine for 14 days.

The virus death toll in China rose to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, and officials said nearly 37,200 people were infected there.

Europe has seen a total of 38 infections in nine countries, including 14 in Germany.

