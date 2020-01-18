(CNN) – After months of anticipation, SpaceX’s new crew-worthy spacecraft, Crew Dragon, is finally being prepared for its final major test before astronauts can use it to travel to the International Space Station.

But finding the right weather conditions could be a roadblock this weekend.

On Saturday morning, SpaceX delayed the planned start of its “abort test during the flight”, which is intended to demonstrate how Crew Dragon would deliberately repel a defective missile on its way into space. The rough waves in the Atlantic on which Crew Dragon is likely to land after the test flight caused SpaceX to postpone the test for another day.

The company now plans to open Sunday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX has been preparing for this test for years. This is expected to be the last major milestone in Crew Dragon’s development program before the spaceship is considered ready to launch astronauts.

During the flight crash test, Crew Dragon – without people on board – was shot at one of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets. About 84 seconds after launch, the rocket engines suddenly stop and simulate an emergency situation. At the same time, Crew Dragon will start its own engines to take off from the Falcon 9. Parachutes slow down the spacecraft’s descent before it lands on the sea and is rescued by rescue ships.

Bad weather usually only delays rocket launch if it impairs the rocket’s path. In this case, however, SpaceX and NASA would also like to ensure that Crew Dragon is not exposed to unfavorable conditions after it has been launched.

This means that weather officials are looking for problems in a much larger area and things are still not right.

Conditions on the missile’s trajectory looked good on Saturday. However, according to a tweet from the company, SpaceX caused “persistent winds and rough seas in the recovery area” to maintain Crew Dragon’s grip until the next launch on Sunday.

SpaceX may face the opposite problem on Sunday. Thick clouds are expected to move over the Kennedy Space Center and potentially interfere with the missile’s trajectory as conditions at sea calm down, according to Mike McAleenan, a launch weather officer who briefed the reporters on Friday.

SpaceX has another time window for this test mission on Monday morning.

NASA urged the private sector to develop crewed spacecraft to replace the space shuttle program after it was retired in 2011. SpaceX was allocated $ 2.6 billion, and Boeing received $ 4.2 billion in 2014 for astronauts flying until 2017. But the development of both spaceships took years longer than expected. Meanwhile, NASA has paid Russia billions of dollars for its astronauts to board the country’s Soyuz capsules.

Boeing suffered a major setback when its Starliner spacecraft failed during a test flight in December. It is not clear when the vehicle will be ready for crew missions.

But if Crew Dragon’s crash test goes well in flight, the spacecraft could be released to astronauts in the coming weeks or months. It could be NASA’s first manned space mission in almost a decade, and it will be the first manned mission for SpaceX in its 18-year history.

Two NASA astronauts were selected as the first passengers by Crew Dragon: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, both former military test pilots and veterans of space shuttle missions.

Benji Reed, SpaceX director for crew mission management, said that strict weather monitoring will be conducted before any future crew dragon launches.

In such a scenario, even if the company never foresaw that an emergency stop would be required, SpaceX would “want to understand where (astronauts) could land” and we would also look at this weather, “said Reed. “The most important thing is that we start safely.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.