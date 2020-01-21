SpaceX will send NASA astronauts to space soon, says Elon Musk after successfully exploding a rocket

SpaceX will take NASA astronauts to space soon, Elon Musk said.

The announcement came after the successful test of a crucial abortion system, intended to confirm that astronauts could escape in the event of a launch disaster.

He saw SpaceX explode the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon astronaut capsule, which then safely returned to Earth.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Musk said the successful test had paved the way for real releases in the second quarter of SpaceX, which would take him to June at the latest.

“We are very confident that the hardware will be ready in the first quarter, most likely at the end of February, but at the latest in March,” Musk said. “And we think it seems likely that the first manned launch will occur in the second quarter.”

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/10

The eye of Hurricane Dorian captured by NASA astronaut Nick Hague from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 3

NASA / EPA

2/10

The Nile River and its delta captured at night from the ISS on September 2

Pot

3/10

The Messier 81 galaxy, located in the northern constellation of the Big Dipper, seen by NASA’s Spitzer space telescope.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

4/10

The flight route of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is seen in this long-exposure photograph when launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25

NASA / Bill Ingalls

5/10

Danielson Crater, an impact crater in the Arabian region of Mars, captured by NASA’s Reconnaissance Mars Orbiter spacecraft.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

6/10

A team tests the landing and removal of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner crew, which will be used to transport humans to the International Space Station at the White Sands Missile Range in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

NASA / Bill Ingalls

7/10

To the International Space Station, the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25.

NASA / Bill Ingalls

8/10

Hurricane Dorian seen from the ISS on September 2

Pot

9/10

A chain of tropical cyclones flows through the northern hemisphere of the Earth in this image taken from the ISS on September 4

Pot

10/10

New York City seen from the ISS on September 11

Pot

1/10

The eye of Hurricane Dorian captured by NASA astronaut Nick Hague from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 3

NASA / EPA

2/10

The Nile River and its delta captured at night from the ISS on September 2

Pot

3/10

The Messier 81 galaxy, located in the northern constellation of the Big Dipper, seen by NASA’s Spitzer space telescope.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

4/10

The flight route of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is seen in this long-exposure photograph when launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25

NASA / Bill Ingalls

5/10

Danielson Crater, an impact crater in the Arabian region of Mars, captured by NASA’s Reconnaissance Mars Orbiter spacecraft.

NASA / JPL-Caltech

6/10

A team tests the landing and removal of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner crew, which will be used to transport humans to the International Space Station at the White Sands Missile Range in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

NASA / Bill Ingalls

7/10

To the International Space Station, the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25.

NASA / Bill Ingalls

8/10

Hurricane Dorian seen from the ISS on September 2

Pot

9/10

A chain of tropical cyclones flows through the northern hemisphere of the Earth in this image taken from the ISS on September 4

Pot

10/10

New York City seen from the ISS on September 11

Pot

That manned launch would be the final test, allowing NASA’s commercial crew program to become fully operational.

A successful mission with astronauts would be a breakthrough for the US. UU., Which currently cannot send people to the International Space Station from its own territory, and instead must rely on the Russian space agency.

see more

Instead of building their own spacecraft for missions, NASA has funded Boeing and SpaceX while trying to build their own capsule and rocket systems. If that plan is successful, it will allow the United States to launch its own astronauts for the first time since the end of NASA’s space shuttle program in 2011.

In the abortion test, Crew Dragon separated from the Falcon 9 rocket at “more than double the speed of sound,” Musk told reporters, 131,000 feet (40 km) above the Atlantic Ocean, roughly twice the altitude. of a commercial plane.

“It’s a perfect mission. It went as well as one might expect,” Musk said at a press conference.

The administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Jim Bridenstine, also described the test as a success.

Crew Dragon, an acorn-shaped capsule that can accommodate seven astronauts, fired thrusters on board to get rid of the rocket less than two minutes after takeoff, simulating an emergency abortion scenario to show that it can return astronauts to a place insurance. Each stage of the test provoked strong cheers from SpaceX team members who saw the images from the ground.

The capsule deployed four parachutes to slow its descent, and carried two human-shaped test dummies in seats equipped with motion sensors to collect data on the immense force g, the effect of acceleration on the body, to which astronauts would be subjects during abortion.

Additional reports by agencies

.