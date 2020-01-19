SpaceX Launches, Destroys Astronaut Missile - Escape Test - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – SpaceX completed the final major test of its team capsule before astronauts launched in just two months.

No one was on board for the wild ride in the skies over Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.

A Falcon 9 rocket fired as usual, but shortly after its supersonic flight began, the Dragon crew capsule catapulted from the top 20 kilometers over the Atlantic. Powerful engines on the capsule drove them up and prevented damage when the rocket motors intentionally shut down and the booster got out of control in a giant fireball.

The capsule reached a height of 44 kilometers before plunging into the sea off the coast to end the nine-minute test flight and allow two NASA astronauts to make the next ascent.

The SpaceX air traffic controllers at the company’s California headquarters have celebrated every milestone – especially the splashes. Despite the troubled sea and cloudy sky, everything seemed to be going well.

The SpaceX rocket, which was recycled from three previous launches, was destroyed when it plunged into the sea in pieces. The company founded and managed by Elon Musk usually recovers its boosters and lands them upright on a floating platform or at the launch site.

“This is the main goal of this test to show that if something goes wrong, we can safely carry the astronauts off the missile,” said SpaceX-Benji Reed, director of crew mission management.

“This test is very important to us … a huge practice lesson,” added Reed.

NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Kathy Lueders, said the launch test was “our last open milestone” before SpaceX was allowed to take Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station.

She said it could happen in March. NASA astronauts have not started from the United States since 2011, when the space shuttle program ended.

“We are deliberately missing a launch vehicle to ensure that our demolition system works on the spacecraft that will fly for our crews,” said Luder before the demo.

Sunday’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center was delayed by a day due to bad weather, bringing together hundreds of SpaceX, NASA, and Air Force personnel on land, at sea, and in the air. Tourists and locals alike grabbed the adjacent visitor complex and nearby beaches to see the dramatic fiery spectacle of a runaway rocket.

“The supersonic crash test for high-altitude kites is a risky mission because it pushes the envelope in so many ways,” Musk tweeted minutes before taking off.

Hurley and Behnken, the NASA astronauts of the first SpaceX crew, monitored the flight from the firing range, including efforts to restore the capsules.

NASA preferred to focus on the moon and Mars and commissioned SpaceX and Boeing for billions of dollars to transport astronauts to and from the space station. That should have happened a long time ago, but both companies had to struggle with technical problems. They added years of delays and forced NASA to pay hundreds of millions more for Russian missiles.

SpaceX successfully flew a crew kite to the space station last March with no one on board, but the capsule exploded a month later during the ground test. The emergency stop engines, as they were used in the test on Sunday, had to be converted. In total, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco engines around 700 times.

Last month, the Boeing Starliner capsule landed on its first test flight in the wrong orbit and had to miss the space station. In the previous month, only two of the Starliner’s three parachutes were in use during an abort test.

According to Lueders, it is too early to know whether Boeing will have to send another Starliner to the space station without a crew, or whether it will have to launch astronauts later this year. An investigation team is still investigating why the Starliner’s automatic timer was turned off by 11 hours during the December test flight.

