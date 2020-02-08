SpaceX: Japanese billionaire cancels pairing documentary

Yusaku Maezawa, the first passenger to pay on SpaceX’s first tourist flight in 2023, has announced that it will no longer be part of the AbemaTV pairing documentary. The program was announced last month and was going to revolve around Yusaku’s search for his life partner, who would accompany him on the SpaceX flight to the moon. I was planning to find love and then fly to the moon on Elon Musk’s rocket as part of the movie Full Moon Lovers. The Japanese fashion billionaire has retired citing “mixed feelings” as the reason to cancel his participation.

Yusaka, 44, apologized to AbemaTV and the nearly 28,000 women who had submitted the request. He said he felt “extremely sorry to conclude” the project. Yusaka, who has more than 7 million followers on Twitter, wrote on the social networking site: “Despite my sincere and sincere determination towards the program, there was a part of me that still had mixed feelings about my participation.”

He also said: “To think that 27,722 women, with sincere intentions and courage, had used their precious time to run, makes me very sorry to conclude and inform everyone with this selfish decision of mine.”

Yusaka, the founder of the Zozo online fashion shopping site and the 22nd richest person in Japan, currently has an estimated net worth of $ 2 billion (AED 6.9 billion). He has been involved in several unusual projects. He offered a cash prize of 1 million yen (approximately US $ 9300) to 1,000 randomly selected people, who made him the most retweeted person in history. Yusaka was retweeted by four million people as a result of this offer. Describing this is like a “serious social experiment,” Yusaka had said it was linked to the idea of ​​having a basic income, without conditions, for everyone and hoped to attract the attention of economists with this initiative.

