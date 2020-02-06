SpaceX is considering outsourcing and going public for the Starlink Internet business

SpaceX’s Starlink online business could one day be spun off into a separate company and floated on the stock exchange, giving mainstream investors the opportunity to buy a coveted piece of the Elon Musk rocket company.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s chief operating officer, recently told a group of investors at an event in Miami that Starlink was “the right kind of business” to take, according to a Bloomberg report confirmed by CNN Business. Shotwell did not say when such a move could take place, and a spokesman declined to comment.

SpaceX is making an unprecedented effort to build a constellation of hundreds of satellites that could offer broadband to customers in the coming months.

The company launched its fourth batch of Starlink satellites radiating over the Internet last week. Up to 22 more Starlink launches are planned for this year, which may result in the constellation growing to more than 1,500 satellites.

Starlink says it will cover the planet in Internet connectivity, a feat that could generate billions of dollars in annual revenue.

Musk hopes to leverage Starlink’s expected cash inflow to fund the development of Starship, a gigantic missile that may be able to carry groups of people to Mars. The first prototypes of the vehicle are already under construction at SpaceX plants in Texas.

If Starlink is spun off into a separate, publicly traded company, SpaceX’s core business will likely remain private. The company’s tasks include launching satellites into space and transporting cargo – and soon, astronauts, as the company hopes – to the International Space Station through contracts with NASA.

Shotwell had previously proposed SpaceX as a whole would not go public before the company achieved its more ambitious goals, including the Mars settlement. SpaceX has so far turned away from an IPO, although it has risen to a valuation of over $ 30 billion.

So far, SpaceX has had no problems raising money: the company has raised over $ 1 billion in funding within a year.

However, the question remains whether Starlink will be as successful as managers hope.

According to an early estimate by the company, the price of building and launching the satellites is expected to be $ 10 billion. There are also technical hurdles on how to build affordable user terminals. Starlink customers need these user terminals, which use complex antennas to set up usable broadband connections at home or in the office.