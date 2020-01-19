SpaceX Crew Dragon completes fiery emergency evacuation test before first astronaut mission

After months of anticipation, SpaceX’s worthy new spacecraft, Crew Dragon, has reached its last major milestone in a multi-year test program. The success clears the way for astronauts to begin using the spacecraft for trips to the International Space Station this year.

The capsule was launched – with no one on board – atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:30 a.m.ET Sunday. About 84 seconds after takeoff, Crew Dragon intentionally ejected from the rocket to simulate how it would transport passengers safely if something went wrong during launch.

Sunday’s launch came after Saturday’s bad weather forced a 24-hour delay.

SpaceX CEO and Chief Engineer, Elon Musk on Twitter, called the flight abandonment test a “risky mission” that “pushes the limits in many ways”.

It ended up being “a perfect mission,” Musk said at a press conference after the launch. “It went as well as we would have expected.”

The first astronaut mission could take place in April, he said, adding that the capsule that will be used for this historic mission will be ready in February or March.

On Sunday, during the flight abandonment test, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cut its engines after climbing more than 10 miles above the ground at supersonic speeds. At the same time, the Crew Dragon capsule detached and ignited its own set of engines for ten seconds to push the vehicle up and away from the rocket.

Crew Dragon then used on-board thrusters to steer the vehicle as it fell back to Earth. Two sets of parachutes slowed its descent before diving into the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets are designed to be reusable, and the one used on Sunday has already made three trips to space. But for the purposes of the test, the rocket was intentionally destroyed after Crew Dragon executed its emergency abandonment, bursting into a ball of fire in the air. Crews will endeavor to recover as much debris as possible from the vehicle.

A successful emergency abandonment test will mark an important victory for SpaceX. There are still some tests to be done, such as additional checks on the design of the vehicle’s parachute, said Kathy Lueders, head of NASA’s crew commercial program, during a press briefing on Friday. But officials can now work to complete the long-awaited verification process that will find Crew Dragon ready for his first mission with astronauts on board.

The next step will be for SpaceX and NASA to take a close look at the data collected by the flight abandonment test, including the information collected by two test dummies equipped with sensors that are aboard the Crew Dragon Sunday. They will help determine what type of G-force astronauts would know of such a launch abandonment

NASA asked the private sector to develop a crew-worthy spacecraft to replace the space shuttle program after its retirement in 2011. SpaceX received $ 2.6 billion and Boeing received $ 4.2 billion in 2014, and the space agency initially predicted that their vehicles would be ready to fly astronauts by 2017. But the development of the two spacecraft took years longer than expected. Meanwhile, NASA has paid Russia billions of dollars for American astronauts to board Russian Soyuz capsules.

Although the US space agency paid the companies to develop their vehicles, the Boeing Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon are privately owned and operated. Thus, unlike previous human space flight programs, NASA will essentially be a client of companies during their missions.

Boeing suffered a setback when its Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned during an orbital test flight in December, and it is unknown when the vehicle will be ready for crewed missions.

The final certification of the SpaceX Crew Dragon could however take place in the coming weeks. Lueders said SpaceX will conduct at least two additional tests of the Crew Dragon parachute system.

The capsule has already demonstrated that it can fly in orbit and dock independently with the International Space Station: it completed an unmanned demonstration mission in March 2019.

And he previously conducted a ground test of his emergency stop system, which saw Crew Dragon blow himself up from a launch pad to simulate how he could steer the crew away from a faulty rocket if something goes wrong in the minutes before takeoff.

The company suffered a major setback last year, however, when a Crew Dragon capsule exploded during a ground test of the vehicle’s emergency stop engines. SpaceX has worked for the past nine months to resolve this issue and refine the design of the Crew Dragon parachute.

Lueders said the SpaceX system has so far “worked very well” in further testing.

Boeing will not perform a test similar to the SpaceX abandonment flight test. Lueders said Friday that each company is allowed to design its own test programs and “everyone has their benefits”.

“As long as it fits our overall strategy, we allow flexibility for each supplier to offer what [test] makes sense for their systems,” she said.

Benji Reed, director of mission management of the SpaceX crew, said at a press conference earlier this week that it was important for SpaceX to demonstrate the ability of Crew Dragon to escape from a rocket during a flight emergency – especially after the emergency stop of a rescued Russian Soyuz spacecraft. the lives of two astronauts when a rocket malfunctioned in 2018.

Crew Dragon’s first astronaut flight, dubbed DM-2, will mark NASA’s first human space flight mission in nearly a decade and the very first crewed mission for SpaceX in 18 years of history.

Two NASA astronauts are selected to be the first passengers for Crew Dragon: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, both former military test pilots and space shuttle mission veterans.