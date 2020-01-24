President Donald Trump unveiled the new US Space Force logo on Friday – which appears to be going boldly where a logo has gone before.

Trump posted an image on Twitter of the new branch of the US military badge, making immediate comparisons of the new logo with the Starfleet Starship “Star Trek” service badge. The logo is also similar to the badge of Air Force Space Command, which was the precursor of the Space Force, welcoming 16,000 airmen and civilians on active duty.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the United States Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army!”, Tweeted the 45th president .

A Space Force spokesperson said in a statement that the seal unveiled by Trump was actually the new official logo.

“The seal of the US Space Force honors the proud history of the Air Force department and its long experience of providing the best space capabilities in the world,” said the spokesman. “The delta symbol, the central element in the design of the seal, was used for the first time in 1942 by the air forces of the American army; and was used in the first Air Force space organization emblems dating from 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been an important feature of the emblems of the military space community. “

The similarities between the apparent Space Force logo and the “Star Trek” logo were immediately evident to many Twitter users – including the one who was on the classic sci-fi show.

George Takei, an actor who played Hikaru Sulu in the series “Star Trek” and is a vocal opponent of Trump, replied to the tweet saying: “Ahem. We expect royalties from it …”

In December, when Trump signed the National Defense Clearance Act, he also created the most recent military service and the first new service since the creation of the US Air Force in 1947. Space Force is a branch of the Army reporting to the Air Force Department – as shown in the logo tweeted by Trump – in the same way that the Marines are their own branch of the military but are part of the Department of the Navy.

General John Raymond, the former commander of US Space Command and Air Force Space Command, told reporters upon signing that officials were in no rush to create the new branch badge.

“There are, as you can imagine, thousands and thousands of actions that are going to have to take place, from what the uniform looks like, to the logo, to who is in the Space Force and who is not not in the Space Force, “said Raymond. “This work is in the planning stages and will continue to be refined.”

Raymond added: “It is going to be very important to get it right. A uniform, a patch, a song, it joins the culture of a service, and therefore we are not going to hurry to get something and not do it properly. “

“There is a lot of work to be done to this end – I don’t think it will take a long time to do it – but it is not something that we are going to deploy on the first day,” he said. added.