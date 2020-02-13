Southwest again delays the expected return flight date for Boeing Max

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that the grounded Boeing 737 Max would be canceled from its flight schedule for another two months during the high summer travel season, resulting in approximately 9% of its scheduled flights being canceled.

Southwest said it had removed the aircraft from the flight schedule by August 10.

It was the airlines’ latest move to acknowledge that once the plane – or Boeing – expected it, the plane would not be ready to fly. Southwest had previously removed the Max from its schedule by June 6.

The southwest flew 34 maxes, expecting more than the planes fell to the ground in March last year after 346 people were killed in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Without the aircraft, Southwest will cut approximately 371 weekday flights from its flight schedule of more than 4,000 flights a day.

Southwest, based in Dallas, is the world’s largest operator of Boeing 737 with around 750 employees. Almost all of them are versions earlier than the Max and do not have the same flight control software that is involved in the crashes.

Boeing is conducting test flights with the new software, but does not expect the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the changes by this summer. Airlines then need more time to inspect their planes and train pilots before flying passengers.

According to surveys, many travelers will be reluctant to fly the Max at least for a while.

The southwest is pushing back the expected return of the troubled Boeing jet

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

Southwest again delays expected return flight date for Boeing Max (2020, February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-southwest-date-boeing-max.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.