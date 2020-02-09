Southeastern Security Network: We wrote the FG – Governors Forum

The Southeast Governors Forum announced on Sunday that it had informed the federal government of its plan to establish a regional security network.

DAILY POST reports that this was announced after the forum meeting at the Enugu Government House.

A message released after the meeting was read out by the chair of the forum and the governor of Ebonyi, chief Dave Umahi.

Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, also attended the meeting.

Imo State was not present at the meeting, which included the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, members of the National Assembly, and religious leaders.

The forum announced that the name of the network would be announced later, adding that it would be headquartered in Enugu.

Umahi further announced that the operation was launched in front of Amotekun in the southwest and stressed that it would soon receive legal support from the Houses of Assembly in the zone.

