Southampton vs Tottenham: predicted line-ups and FA Cup team news

Tottenham travels to Southampton tonight in the final repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The two sides met 10 days ago at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Son Heung-min Spurs first, only for Sofiane Boufal to equalize late in the day and force a repeat at St Mary’s. The prize for the winner is a home game against Norwich City in the fifth round.

Spurs’ new signing Steven Bergwijn, who scored during his debut against Manchester City at the weekend, is not eligible to play.

In anticipation of the draw, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has thrown his weight behind calls to end Cup replays.

“My personal opinion is that I am not a friend of these repetitions, first because it minimizes the chances of the smaller teams to perhaps make these great wonders and move on to the next round,” he said. “The second is the schedule. We all accepted that we would have this repeat during the winter break. “

1/31 The weirdest transfers of football

After the news that Wolverhampton Wanderers can sign the £ 60 million man from Atlético Madrid, Thomas Lemar, we look at some of the most surprising transfers in football history.

Getty Images

2/31 Ricardo Villa and Ossie Ardiles to Tottenham

Ossie and Ricky became cult heroes when they signed with Huracán and Racing Club respectively. Were forced on loan when the annoying Falklands war broke out, but came back later, both of them signed up for club legend.

Getty Images

31-3 Roberto Mancini to Leicester City

Left Lazio for a short – very short – stint in Leicester in the early 2000s. At the age of 36, he made his Premier League debut against Arsenal, but failed to complete the match. He would appear three more times before he disappeared home.

Getty Images

4/31 Louie Barry to Barcelona

Poached by Barcelona from West Brom, the English teenager is now about to return to the Midlands, with Aston Villa.

Getty Images

31-5 Gennaro Gattuso to Rangers

Bravely left Perugia at the age of 19 for Rangers. Was received very welcome. “Paul Gascoigne was clearly famous for his many jokes,” he later recalled. “For example, he welcomed me to Rangers by putting his business in my socks.”

Getty Images

6/31 Julien Faubert to Real Madrid

Sensationally borrowed from West Ham to Real Madrid in January 2009. “His agent should be called a knight by the queen,” said Paul Merson. It didn’t go so well and Real decided not to make his loan permanent after he fell asleep in the substitutes’ bank.

AFP via Getty Images

7/31 Steven Caulker to Liverpool

Caulker’s loan from QPR to Liverpool was weird. Weirder was still Jurgen Klopp’s decision to use him as an assistant striker.

AFP via Getty Images

31-8 Alejandro Sabella to Sheffield United

In 1978, Sheffield United tried quite ambitiously to sign a child, Diego Maradona. What happened to him? However, they decided that it was too expensive and instead signed Sabella for a cheap £ 160k.

AFP via Getty Images

9/31 Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tévez to West Ham United

Another Argentinian duo that came up in London, to everyone’s surprise. Helped to save West Ham from relegation – in a rather dubious way – and went on to even bigger and better things: Mascherano played for Liverpool and Barcelona and Tevez crossed the Manchester gap.

FATHER

10/31 Juninho to Middlesbrough

When he left São Paulo in 1995, he had a choice of different clubs. He went to Middlesbrough and enjoyed it so much that he returned later. Twice.

11/31 Jay Jay Okocha to Bolton

So good they called him twice. Left PSG in front of Bolton’s bright lights, sent the team away from relegation and scored the best Premier League goal ever, as voted by fans. Later stripped the Bolton captain for public flirting with Qatar SC, where he eventually moved.

12/31 Fernando Hierro to Bolton

Another international superstar who ended up in Bolton rather bizarre. A regular in the 2004/05 season, after he had left Real Madrid in the Qatar Stars League via Al Rayyan.

13/31 Attilio Lombardo to Palace

Il Struzzo left Juventus to join the recently promoted Crystal Palace in 1997, and immediately became their star player and, later, their caretaker manager.

14/31 Joey Barton to Marseille

Attempting to repair his bad boy reputation by going on loan to Marseille while he was at QPR, in a stint best remembered for his amusing habit of speaking to English journalists in English with a rather Allo’s Allo’s French accent .

EPA

15/31 Julio Cesar to QPR

Jumped aboard the QPR gravy train in 2012. Immediately jumped when they were relegated a few months later and moved to Toronto.

Teri Pengilley

16/31 Edgar Davids to … every English club

Moved to Martin Jol’s Tottenham Hotspur from Internazionale and liked England so much that he went to play for Crystal Palace and Barnet, even briefly managing the latter.

FATHER

17/31 Bojan Krcic to Stoke City

The “Next Lionel Messi” did not make it in Barcelona and enjoyed glamorous stints with Roma and AC Milan before he signed for … Stoke City. Played 85 times for the Potters in the Premier League and the championship and eventually left for Montreal Impact. Only 29!

Getty Images

18/31 Luther Blissett to AC Milan

Moved to AC Milan from Watford for £ 1 million in 1983. Remarkably, Milan thought they signed teammate John Barnes instead. His time in Italy will be remembered forever for the immortal sentence: “No matter how much money you have here, you just can’t get Rice Krispies.”

Hulton archive

19/31 Claudio Caniggia after Dundee

Caniggia had won the World Cup, Copa America and Copa Libertadores before moving to Dundee in 2000. He did so well that he then earned a switch to Rangers.

20/31 Esteban Cambiasso to Leicester

Played more than 300 times for Internazionale before he decided to take part in a free transfer with Leicester. He was worshiped by the club’s supporters and was offered a one-year contract extension to reject the offer in favor of a move to Olympiacos. A season later, Leicester won the Premier League title. Doh!

REUTERS

21/31 Bebe to Manchester United

One of the strangest transfers in football history. Signed from Vitória de Guimarães for £ 7m – despite Sir Alex Ferguson admitting he had never seen the midfielder play.

AFP / Getty images

22/31 Kevin-Prince Boateng to Barcelona

Boateng, the former midfielder Tottenham, Portsmouth and Las Palmas, came on loan to Sassuolo in Barcelona rather randomly in 2019. Only played three times.

AFP / Getty images

23/31 Thomas Gravesen to Madrid

Left Everton for a profitable £ 2.5 million in 2005. Signed for Real Madrid, where he was played out of position and had a fight with Robinho.

24/31 Christophe Dugarry to Birmingham

Came from Bordeaux in 2003, initially on loan. Somewhat unbelievably, he wasn’t the first World Cup winner to join the Blues. That honor goes to the Alberin from Argentina to Tarantini, in 1978.

25/31 Henrik Larsson to Manchester United

Pitched in Manchester United on loan from Helsingborg for a short and very sweet stint in 2007.

FATHER

26/31 Jay Bothroyd to Perugia

After Coventry wanted the switch to Serie A, Bothroyd and seven goals in 39 games wanted a decent return. A friendship with Colonel Gaddafi’s son followed. Yes really.

AFP via Getty Images

27/31 Yildiray Basturk to Blackburn Rovers

No one really expected the Champions League number two to end in Ewood Park to finish his career. It didn’t go as planned with the Turk playing only 45 minutes of his only performance.

Getty Images

28/31 Nicklas Bendtner to Juventus

Nobody really knows why, but Bendtner exchanged London for Turin in 2012/13 and only made two starts for the Bianconeri.

Getty Images

29/31 Kyle Lafferty to Palermo

Lafferty is no stranger to a random move or three, but his stint with Palermo in Serie A certainly takes the cake. Described by their club president as “an Irishman without rules,” that’s probably a summary

Getty Images

30/31 Papy Djilobodji to Chelsea

The central defender played only 62 seconds of first team football for Chelsea after an inexplicable move of Nantes for £ 4 million in the summer of 2015

Getty Images

31/31 Ali Dia to Southampton

The most notorious and the best. Dia succeeded in convincing Southampton boss Graeme Souness that he was the cousin of FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner George Weah. That was enough reason for Souness to hand him his Premier League debut against Leeds when he replaced the injured Matthew Le Tissier, although he was predictably horrible and hooked in the second half. “He ran around the field like Bambi on ice; it was very embarrassing to see,” said Le Tissier. Dia never played for Southampton again, but enjoyed spells at both Gateshead (eight gigs, two goals) and Spennymoor United (who knows).

YouTube

Here’s everything you need to know:

Can I stream it live?

Viewers can watch this match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15 p.m.

When is it?

Tottenham vs Southampton kicks off at 7:45 PM on Wednesday, February 5.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sessegnon; Ndombele, Animal; Lamela, Fernandes, Son, Lucas

Southampton: Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Boufal, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Adams, Obafemi

Forecast

Tottenham will be confident after their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend. Despite a heavy defeat at Anfield, the saints showed promise and Hasenhuttl wants his side to have no fear of this repetition. It would not be a shock if Southampton Spurs gave a tight play, but Mourinho’s side are strong favorites to cross the line. Tottenham 2-1 Southampton.

Opportunities

Tottenham: 3/4

Draw: 14/5

Southampton: 4/1

.