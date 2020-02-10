South Koreans are exploding with joy over ‘Parasite’ Oscar victories

SEOUL – South Koreans responded Monday with rare collective joy after director “Parasite” of director Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for the best photo and three other prizes, good news that came when their country struggled to protect itself against a new virus and the nuclear threat from North Korea.

The film’s victories have made history in both the Hollywood and South Korean film industry. The class satire is the first non-English-language film to win the best image in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean film to ever win an Oscar.

“Can you believe that” parasite “has won the best image of the Academy?” South Korea’s largest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, said in a headline. “It rewrote the 92-year history of the Academy.”

Bong, “Parasite” and other Oscar-related news dominated the search terms all Monday on major internet portal sites that were involved in the outbreak of a virus in China that killed more than 900 people and made tens of thousands of others sick, mainly in China.

Concerns about the virus have increased in South Korea, where 27 cases have been reported, although no deaths have occurred. Sales at travel agencies, restaurants, cinemas and department stores have fallen sharply, causing concern about the impact on South Korea’s already lagging economy. Opposition parties accuse the government of ineffectiveness in dealing with the outbreak.

But concerns about the virus and political warfare stopped Monday to celebrate Bong’s victories.

“It is fortunate news, such as a welcome rain, for the Republic of Korea, which is depressed, stagnated and thrown into despair because of Wuhan pneumonia,” the main opposition party Liberty Korea said in a statement. Wuhan is the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak.

South Korean social media were overwhelmed with congratulatory messages.

President Moon Jae-in tweeted that he is proud of Bong and his staff and “particularly grateful for their courage and pride for our people who overcome difficulties.”

Moon and his advisers started a regularly scheduled meeting by clapping their hands to celebrate Bong’s victories.

At the alma mater of Bong, Yonsei University in Seoul, students from a school film club watched the Academy Award ceremony together.

“It is very meaningful for Korean films and this will open the way for further development. It is such a great honor. I am speechless,” said Kim Nam-hoon, 21.

Jeong Ho-cheol, a 26-year-old student, praised Bong for pleasing film critics and crowds. “His way of dealing with the bottom of Korean society and problems such as shabby gaps and the way he expresses those issues are very expressive,” he said.

Park Chan-wook, a prominent South Korean film director who is considered the main rival of Bong at home, joined in the congratulations.

It is “a huge blessing to work in the same industry as a person who is as talented as Bong and can call him a friend,” said Park, who won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for “Oldboy , in an interview with the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper.

Associated Press writers Juwon Park and Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

