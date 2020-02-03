South Korea threatens Coronavirus ‘Mask Hoarders’ with Prison

The demand for face masks and hand disinfectants has increased, the ministry of economics and finance said, leading to a “strong price increase” due to “hoarding.”



PTI

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 4:48 PM IST

Seoul: South Korean traders who collect face masks and other products used to fight the corona virus outbreak will be sentenced to two years in prison, the government reported Tuesday.

The deadly new virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now infected more than 20,000 people, killed 425 people and spread it to more than two dozen countries.

Concern about the spread of the virus is growing in South Korea, where 16 cases have been identified so far.

The demand for face masks and hand disinfectants has increased, the ministry of economics and finance said, leading to a “strong price rise” due to “hoarding.”

The two items were added to a list of designated products.

Starting Wednesday, sellers who hoard more than one and a half times their average monthly sales volume will receive a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million (USD 42,000).

South Korea has so far seen at least four cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus, while a hospitalized Chinese guide contracted the disease while working in Japan.

On Tuesday, a Korean woman who recently visited Thailand became her 16th confirmed case.

.