South Florida Students, Volunteers Honor Martin Luther King Jr. with Service Day - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – Some South Florida students have honored a civil rights hero by attending a day of worship for Martin Luther King Jr.

The South Hialeah Elementary School saw more than 600 volunteers who helped clean up the campus on Monday.

“Our students are very aware of the service and support that Dr. Martin Luther King has provided to many communities,” said South Hialeah primary school principal Lina Tellez.

City Year Miami – a nonprofit that teams up with public schools to keep children in school – brought together hundreds of volunteers.

The volunteers could see them painting murals, cutting wood and giving the campus a fresh coat of paint.

“We are currently building an external classroom where teachers can get the kids out and enjoy the day if possible,” said Karen Velazquez, executive director of City Year Miami.

There have also been several similar events across South Florida.

In Fort Lauderdale, YMCA volunteers could be seen as part of Broward College’s MLK Day of Service.

“As Dr. King once said, today is a day against a day off,” said Sheryl Woods, president of YMCA in South Florida. “We’ve got people in the community picking up garbage and running neighborhood projects. Our facility is building maintenance packages that can be distributed to local residents.”

The college has provided $ 120,000 to 29 different organizations to enable projects like this on Monday.

“I just feel very comfortable when I help and prepare for others, and when I gain experience with social skills and give everyone the opportunity to help in their community,” said Alia Mozo.

More than 2,000 volunteers attended Broward College’s MLK Day of Service.

