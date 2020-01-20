South Florida Prepares Super Bowl - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Super Bowl 54 game was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and preparations at Hard Rock Stadium and beyond have prepared for various venues across South Florida to host all kinds of parties and events events.

The Miami Beach Convention Center is preparing for the Super Bowl experience, an event that any football fan can attend, regardless of whether or not they have the ticket to the game.

Fans can meet celebrities and players from other teams, watch the Vince Lombardi Cup, and immerse themselves in everything related to Super Bowl 54.

Super Bowl 54 is Miami’s 11th game, and the NFL wants to make sure that players can enjoy the big game, whether they watch it from home or are lucky enough to see it at the stadium.

“If you don’t have a ticket to the game, this is your Super Bowl,” said Nicki Ewell, director of the NFL. “We know that not everyone is lucky enough to come to Hard Rock Stadium on February 2nd, so this is your chance to take advantage of these unique photo ops and take part in the game.”

Tickets for the Super Bowl experience start at $ 20. As the game gets closer, prices will rise to $ 40.

