NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Dr. It is Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and many people across South Florida are holding parades and street parties to honor the life and legacy of the man who has championed the civil rights of everyone everywhere.

Miami-Dade County started the day with a parade. Fort Lauderdale followed.

Gloria Henderson woke up early and bright with her niece to make sure she understood what the federal holiday was all about.

“I remember when he marched and we – my grandmother marched and wanted to vote and have civil rights,” said Henderson. Tell our little ones about him too and be happy with Martin Luther King Day. “

“I think it’s important to me because he did a lot for us,” said Henderson’s niece Abigale Thomas.

Before the parades took to the streets, the 5,000-role Model of Excellence project to prevent early school leaving and mentoring took place in West Miami-Dade. Class of 2020 and the life and teachings of Dr. King.

“We take the day to pay homage to it,” said Frederica Wilson, D-Fla. “We call them the Wilson scholars and they will go to college. You will have no student debts and we are proud of them. “

While some attended parades and celebrations, others honored the civil rights hero with a day of service.

At YMCA in Fort Lauderdale, Broward College volunteers offered care packages that were distributed to the community.

In Miami-Dade County, 600 City Year Miami volunteers met at the South Hialeah Elementary School to clean up the campus.

In the northwest of Miami-Dade, festivals were celebrated in and around Martin Luther King Park on Monday.

The young people on the parade shared their thoughts about the legacy of the civil rights hero.

“He fought for the blacks,” said parade participant DeWayne Tyler. “He was a good man.”

“He made sure that the blacks had the right to go to the same restaurant and the same water fountain and the same school,” said parade star Taraji Love.

“He changed it and made it the same for everyone, so I think it’s great,” said parade entrant Kailee Gallon.

Miami-Dade police officers at the Northwest Miami-Dade event said the festivities around the county went smoothly and Monday was a great family day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.