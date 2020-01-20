South Florida honors Martin Luther King Day with parades, street parties - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Dr. It’s Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and many people in South Florida host parades and street celebrations to honor the life and heritage of the man who has championed the civil rights of everyone.

Miami-Dade County started the day with a parade. Fort Lauderdale followed.

Gloria Henderson woke up early and bright with her niece to make sure she understood what the federal holiday was all about.

“I remember when he marched and we – my grandmother marched and won the vote and civil rights,” said Henderson, teaching our boys about him too. “

“I think it’s important to me because he did a lot for us,” said Henderson’s niece Abigale Thomas.

Before the parades took to the streets, the 5,000-role model of excellence project hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. scholarship breakfast to the 2020 class and the life and teachings of Dr. To honor King.

“We reserved this day to pay homage to it,” said Florida representative Frederica Wilson.

In the northwest of Miami-Dade, the celebrations in and around Martin Luther King Park take place until Monday, 6:00 p.m.

