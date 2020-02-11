South Florida-based cruise ship returning early after the gastrointestinal outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cruise ship in South Florida makes its journey shortly after a gastrointestinal outbreak.

Princess Cruises said on Monday that the Caribbean princess will return to Port Everglades early “from an abundance of caution because guests report symptoms consistent with a mild case of gastrointestinal disorders.”

The ship, which is in the middle of a 14-day cruise in the Caribbean Sea, is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on Thursday at 7 a.m.

“This is a very unusual development and we share the disappointment of our guests,” said the cruise line in a statement. “The health and safety of our guests and crew, however, is our top priority, and in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it was decided from an abundance of caution, in this particular case, to stop the cruise.”

According to the CDC, 299 passengers and 22 crew members became ill with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Princess Cruises said no coronavirus cases have been identified among the 4,196 people on the ship.

All guests receive a 50% refund and a future cruise credit worth 50% of the cost.

Upon return, the Caribbean Princess will be cleaned up and is expected to resume its travel schedule with a departure on February 16 from Port Everglades.

