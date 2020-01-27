South Florida authorities are ready for a massive surge in tourists visiting Miami for the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – As if South Florida doesn’t have enough traffic problems during a normal week, soccer fans from near and far come to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami-Dade County.

Expect delays on Interstate 95 and all major traffic arteries Monday through February 2, the big game day at Hard Rock Stadium.

As hundreds of thousands of people arrive, local law enforcement agencies are ready.

“We don’t have any free time at the moment. All hands on deck, ”said Miami-Dade chief of police, Hector Llevat. “We are just over 3,000 officers, so the vast majority of these officers work.”

It’s a Super Bowl plan that the Miami-Dade police have been working on for two years, with the past 12 months being the most important.

A large police presence was also seen at Miami International Airport.

“We expect about 30,000 passengers here every day,” said Jack Varela of Miami International Airport.

The increase in visitors means an increase in the use of carpooling such as Uber and Lyft.

In addition, some of the airport’s security controls are open around the clock.

“The worst days will be Monday February 3rd,” said Varela. “We expect around 90,000 passengers to leave the airport.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

,