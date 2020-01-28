South Florida airports give Super Bowl LIV fans the best face

MIAMI – To impress Super Bowl LIV fans, South Florida airport officials are doing everything they can to ensure that the airports are clean, well-furnished, and feel inviting before the game. Retail managers are ready to offer loads of memorabilia for sale.

Miami International Airport in Miami-Dade County welcomes you with welcome messages from Miami Dolphins legends Dan Marino, Nat Moore and Jason Taylor.

MIA has also exhibited an art collection in Concours D and F. Duane Hanson’s “Football Player” sculpture is located between Gates D47 and D48, and the “Moving Images” of the Wolfson Archives of Miami Dade College are located on Level 2, Concourse F.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County will house dozens of new living and artificial plants.

The traffic safety authority is preparing for a day of departure with additional checkpoints and better trained dogs. They will be supported by customs and border guards and federal air marshals.

The authorities are asking Super Bowl LIV fans to pack their commemorative program in hand luggage and to go through security two hours before departure.

The FAA has established special air traffic procedures at MIA, FLL, Fort Lauderdale, Miami-Grandpa Locka, Miami, Boca Raton, Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and North Perry airports.

