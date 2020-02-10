South Dakota Bill prohibits gender affirmative care for reports of transgender minors

Image: AP

A bill in South Dakota that would have prohibited doctors, nurses and medical assistants from providing gender-affirmative care to transgender minors has been defeated. In a 5-2 decision, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee postponed the action on the bill, effectively killing the radical bill. Now the decision to use hormone treatments, puberty blockers and the like for the assessment of trans-minors and their families is not made by the state.

The bill, HB 1057, was first introduced by the state Republican lawmakers on January 15 and passed the state house later that month in a vote of 46-23, alarming messages first. Fred Deutsch, the legislator who pushed the bill, compared gender-validating treatments with Nazi medical experiments and called them a “crime against humanity.” In an interview with the infamous anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council, Deutsch said: “You know, I am the son of a Holocaust survivor. I had family members killed in Auschwitz. And I have seen the pictures of the bizarre medical experiments. I don’t want this to happen to our children. And that’s what’s going on now. “

Deutsch later told the Washington Post that he regretted making it special comparison, but his policy is unchanged and has been wildly anti-trans for years.

But after hearing testimony from both supporters and opponents of the bill, the Senate Committee agreed not to proceed with the bill.

LGBTQ proponents celebrate this, but probably know that their next fight is not far away. NBC News reports that lawmakers in South Dakota introduced two other anti-transaction invoices in January alone: ​​one that would have forced school counselors to send trans children to their parents and another that “prevented the state from intervening if a parent refuses to to approve treatment for their trans child. ”(Both accounts have already been rejected.) The South Dakota state house barely rejected a bill aimed at transgender student athletes in 2019. In 2016, the state legislator passed a bill prohibiting transgender students from using bathrooms that matched with their gender identity, it was vetoed by the governor.

A woman named Sara Scimone joined the protests outside the Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. She told the local Argus leader that HB 1057 is a derivation of other problems that the state should solve. “Accounts such as those currently available are based on misunderstandings and all they do is make the lives of children and the lives of adults who are part of the LGBTQ community more difficult,” Scimone said.

Given the testimony of Deutsch – who calls 1057 a “bill” – and his fate, it is clear that understanding trans children is the last thing many of these legislators want to do.

