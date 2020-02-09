South African Troll A local boxer who wants to fight Mayweather

South African Twitter on Saturday went insane when a local boxer made a video that was shared on social media to fight the heavyweight world champion and TMT boss Floyd Mayweather.

In the video you could hear him say:

“Damn, I’m coming to the United States for you or you’re coming here to South Africa. I’m not afraid that you might be waving Mayweather.”

Watch the video here:

His outbursts of anger, angered South Africans at various levels, a cross section of them, were angry because they opened his mouth, disregarded the name of the champion, and embroiled South Africa in an unnecessary fight.

Read the answers here:

😂😂😂 WHY DOES HE PART SOUTHY IN ALL OF THESE?

– HOVA (@hov_letsflirt) February 8, 2020

Please don’t want to die soon, we love you

– K. njomane92 (@ KhothamaniMhlo1) February 8, 2020

This guy should just stick to selling his fake clothes

– Nathan MAMS FUN FIESTA PRESIDENT (@JAYDEERSA) February 8, 2020

Source: ghgossip.com