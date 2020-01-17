South Africa vs England: Zak Crawley evaluates the first day in Port Elizabeth

Proactive technical adjustments and abandoning your natural attack game by a more vigilant one. For a player acclaimed as a Twenty20 star, Zak Crawley showed a lot of quality in the test matches by getting the best score in his career at St George’s Park.

On the first day of the third Test against South Africa he saw Crawley stand firm in an uncertain field for bowlers and batters. Its 44 came from 137 graft balls, part of which contributed to a key opening stand of 70 with Dom Sibley.

There were moments of flowering: five fours hit hard when the sealers fired a shot and when the spinning wheel, Keshan Maharaj, missed too much and worked in the middle of the window, but mainly chorus. This fourth inning, a third in his preferred position as a starter, was a product of the learnings of Cape Town, where he played as a last-minute replacement for the injured Rory Burns. Test scores of one, four, 25 and, now, 44 suggest a constant improvement that was in sight.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“It is probably against my natural game,” he said of these entries that exceeded three hours. “I’m usually a pretty free scorer. If I had the option, I’d be a free scorer, but if you play for England, you have to play the situation. I was more than happy to block some out there today.

“I definitely feel more comfortable now. The first games I felt very nervous and tried to find my way a little. Now I feel I can trust my game a little. If I can play well, I know that my game could be good enough for this game. level. Now I have a little more confidence in myself.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

2/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

3/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

4/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

5/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

6/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

7/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

8/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

AFP through Getty Images

9/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

fake images

10/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

fake images

11/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of South African Zubayr Hamza on the second day of the second test

Reuters

12/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Getty

13/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Anrich Nortje from South Africa celebrates obtaining the wicket of England captain Joe Root

Getty

14/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Englishman Joe Denly looks at the ball after playing a shot

AFP through Getty Images

15/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

16/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Stuart Broad of England is defeated by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa

AFP through Getty Images

17/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

18/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

19/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

20/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

21/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

22/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

23/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

24/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

25/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

26/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

27/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty

28/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

AFP through Getty Images

29/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

30/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

31/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

32/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

33/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

34/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

35/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

36/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

37/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

38/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

39/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

40/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

1/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

2/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

3/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

4/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

5/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

6/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

fake images

7/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP through Getty Images

8/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

AFP through Getty Images

9/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

fake images

10/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

fake images

11/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of South African Zubayr Hamza on the second day of the second test

Reuters

12/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Getty

13/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Anrich Nortje from South Africa celebrates obtaining the wicket of England captain Joe Root

Getty

14/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Englishman Joe Denly looks at the ball after playing a shot

AFP through Getty Images

15/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

16/40 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Stuart Broad of England is defeated by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa

AFP through Getty Images

17/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

18/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

19/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

20/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

21/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

fake images

22/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

23/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

24/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

25/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

26/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

fake images

27/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty

28/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

AFP through Getty Images

29/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

30/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

31/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

32/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

33/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

fake images

34/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

35/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

36/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

37/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

38/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

39/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

40/40 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

fake images

“I am learning every game, I made a couple of mistakes in Cape Town and I learned a lot. If I can keep learning like this, I hope it improves.”

The learnings, by the way, came specifically against Philander, who fired him trapped in the second test, before falling to Kagiso Rabada in the second inning. A change of technique allowed him to know better where he was hitting: what he could leave and what he could play.

“I tried to go more out of the trunk to help me out well and it really didn’t work out, so I got a little more on the side of my legs.” When I left they had a very lateral field, so I was trying to open it more out of the game. ”

read more

However, he was not willing to please the encouraging signs. “I think I played well, but it was very disappointing to go out the way I did.” That, to be fair, is true: an aerial movement to the square back leg of Anrich Nortje that resulted in an acrobatic capture that took England 103 for two.

However, the next step does not feel very far. One hundred, he believes, is about being able to face “more than 180 balls.” His 137 is a step in the right direction towards what would be a maiden in the cricket test and only a quarter in the first class cricket in general.

His hope, at least in the immediate term, is for undefeated hitters Ben Stokes (38 not to be) and Ollie Pope (39 not to be) to increase England’s night score from 224 to four, along with the other five to come. His association of 76 helped secure the day for visitors.

“I think in the end it was a very good day for us, Popey and Stokesy played brilliantly at the end to put us in a good position for tomorrow. If we can reach the end of the 300s, that is a very good score in this field. From there it will only get worse and continue turning a little. “

.