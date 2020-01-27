South Africa vs England: last score and cricket report

England managed to reward two of the 10 wickets they need to seal the victory at The Wanderers and a 3-1 series victory over South Africa.

Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes have been both in providing the advances. Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar are the hitters to go, although they will have lunch with score 90 for two after 29 game envelopes and wonder why they played the shots they made. Both can save time, both were well established and, now, both have no more voice on where this game is going.

Tourists arrived knowing that they would need a great deal of patience to take the 10 necessary wickets. The weather was more striking: the high and bright sun with temperatures that tilted more than 30 degrees as the day progresses. The rotation of rapids and endings is the order of the day, as it was in the morning.

Despite talking about it being a “new ball” pitch, England found little or no joy in the first hour of play. Stuart Broad and Sam Curran opened from Corlett Drive and Golf Course End respectively, but both ended after seven overs with little surface note.

Mark Wood replaced Broad, Woakes replaced Curran and there was a strange spot of joy. Wood’s extra rhythm set Dean Elgar on the hip in the second second of Durham, which caused an appeal for the short leg, not given, and a painful spot for the left-hander.

He and Malan defended themselves well, they came out better and, in general, they radiated the kind of calm that reassures a dressing room full of batters to come that the batting was not as hard as the goal of 466 would make them believe. In drinks, 39 without loss after 15 overs, things could not have been better for the hosts.

But with the first ball after the rest of the drinks, Woakes somehow caused a loose shot of a generally resolved Malan. An outwinger that started all over the stump and just got wider went to Ben Stokes in the second slide.

Four deliveries later, Woakes received Rassie van der Dussen as his second, awarded LBW by referee Joel Wilson. However, a tentative review proved valuable: the ball predicted that it would go over the stumps.

read more

An additional effort followed and, in an attempt to refresh his attack and rest his rapids, Joe Root stood up after 26 changes for Curran, who had changed end and found some joy, hitting the inner and outer edges of Elgar On a handful of occasions.

Immediately, van der Dussen was after the part-time part-turn in a movement aimed at not letting the England captain settle. That had been one of the biggest regrets at Proteas’ camp when Root was allowed to put together a set in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth that allowed him to get the best four-by-87 figures in his career. A six above the field, also courtesy of van der Dussen, entered Root’s second.

Just as it seemed that South Africa would reach stumps with the only victim, Stokes sent them with a second. A short tone delivery precipitated Elgar in a shot he had received a third before the ball arrived. He went up to allow Stokes a simple catch at the end of his follow-up.

Faf du Plessis joined van der Dussen for the last seven balls of the session. This could be his last direct test, not only as captain and not only at home. At least, a valuable entry, even in vain, could give the 35-year-old, in his 65th cap, some joy in what has been a series of punishment.

