South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada prohibited

Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final test of the South Africa series with England after receiving a point of demerit after being convicted of a level one breach of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support staff.

The punishment, which is also accompanied by a 15% fine of your match rate, is related to an incident that took place on the first day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth. Rabada, after removing Joe Root’s stump, firing the England captain for 27, celebrated by continuing to follow, jumping and then screaming as soon as he landed just in front of the England captain’s path.

The indiscretion, which violates Article 2.5 of the code – “using language, actions or gestures that belittle or that can provoke an aggressive reaction of a batter in his dismissal during an international match” – has marked Rabada in four points of demerit in a 24 month period and, as such, the next test match in South Africa will be lost.

Being a level one offense, South Africa will not be able to appeal the charge that Rabada admitted at the end of day one, accepting the penalty proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Panel of Referees of Elite Emirates ICC and, as such, there was no need for a hearing formal. His three previous demerit points took place in 2018, the last two in the same Test against Australia in Port Elizabeth for incidents involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The first also occurred in this area, due to his behavior towards the Shikhar Dhawan of India in 2018.

Rabada’s reaction on Thursday was similar to his by firing Zak Crawley in the second inning of the second Test in Cape Town, which perhaps led to this official reprimand that now leaves South Africa devoid of the spearhead of his attack that entered this match with 195 wickets from 42 caps, marking up to 197 on the first day of his 43rd.

Leave South Africa in a dilemma. At the time of writing this article, Rabada is the leader in making wicket in the series with 14. The hosts, having one in the first Test, were completely overcome in the second and face an uphill fight in the third.

Regardless of who wins this test, and the odds are in favor of England, the fourth will remain live. And without a bowler who takes full advantage of any surface placed in front of him, not to mention the lack of quality backup for Proteas, they will be at a great disadvantage.

Out of context, the punishment seems hard. Rabada did not go directly to Root, per se, and was simply celebrating a crucial wicket on a day when South Africa only took four. But it does have a history, even beyond the three points before this quarter. In the previous Test in Newlands, he celebrated equally vociferously by firing Zak Crawley in the second inning.

His biggest crime, no doubt, is not knowing where the ICC draws a line on these issues.

