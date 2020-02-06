South Africa versus England: Tom Curran assesses ODI series

Tom Curran was reluctant to accept that the less strong side of England was shocked by their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa while the tourists planned a way back in the series in Durban.

In their first one-day international competition since winning the World Cup last year, a team in England that showed a series of changes from the team that defeated New Zealand in the final of the Lord in Cape Town surpassed.

England is likely to keep all changes to the penultimate game of the series to a minimum and Curran is convinced that they can bounce back to Kingsmead – although Friday’s weather forecast will make grim reading and perhaps have the final say.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Curran said, “We’ve lost cricket matches before and came back to win the series. I don’t think it’s a huge deal of confidence, the boys are going to train hard to improve the series. I don’t think it has affected anyone too much.

“You don’t want to lose a series at any time, but if we take one game at a time, we certainly don’t want to lose a series, so we have to win and we’ll try to do that.”

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

REUTERS

2/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test

AFP via Getty Images

3/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

4/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test

Getty Images

5/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

REUTERS

6/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

7/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

8/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

AP

9/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

10/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

11/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

12/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

13/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

14/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

15/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

16/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

AFP via Getty Images

17/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Getty Images

18/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Getty Images

19/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Stuart Broad celebrates South Africa’s Zubayr Hamza wicket on day two of the second test

Reuters

20/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Getty

21/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Anrich Nortje from South Africa celebrates the wicket of the English captain Joe Root

Getty

22/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Joe Denly of England looks at the ball after playing a shot

AFP via Getty Images

23/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

24/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

England’s Stuart Broad was thrown by Kagiso Rabada from South Africa

AFP via Getty Images

25/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

26/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

27/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

28/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

29/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

30/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

31/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

32/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

33/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

34/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

35/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty

36/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

AFP via Getty Images

37/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

38/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

39/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

40/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

41/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

42/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

43/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

44/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

45/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

46/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

47/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

48/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

1/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

REUTERS

2/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test

AFP via Getty Images

3/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

4/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test

Getty Images

5/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

REUTERS

6/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

7/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

Getty Images

8/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test

AP

9/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

10/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

11/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

12/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

13/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

14/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

Getty Images

15/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5

AFP via Getty Images

16/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

AFP via Getty Images

17/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Getty Images

18/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Getty Images

19/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2

Stuart Broad celebrates South Africa’s Zubayr Hamza wicket on day two of the second test

Reuters

20/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Getty

21/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Anrich Nortje from South Africa celebrates the wicket of the English captain Joe Root

Getty

22/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

Joe Denly of England looks at the ball after playing a shot

AFP via Getty Images

23/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

24/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1

England’s Stuart Broad was thrown by Kagiso Rabada from South Africa

AFP via Getty Images

25/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

26/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

27/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

28/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

29/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4

Getty Images

30/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

31/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

32/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

33/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

34/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty Images

35/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3

Getty

36/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

AFP via Getty Images

37/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

38/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

39/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

40/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

41/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2

Getty Images

42/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

43/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

44/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

45/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

46/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

47/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

48/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1

Getty Images

England has not lost a bilateral ODI series in three years – when India won 2-1 in early 2017 – but this is a team without the resting Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood and the injured Jofra Archer.

Curran, an unused squadron member during the triumphant World Cup campaign in England, is one of those who benefited from the decision to choose a largely second series.

But the all-rounder who insists on it insists that he doesn’t need an extra incentive to succeed.

He said: “I don’t always think about more motivation, you are always motivated. If there are boys missing, there will be opportunities and we will undoubtedly try to take advantage of them.

read more

“I didn’t play (at the World Cup), but it didn’t change my mentality when playing these games, it was a great experience to be part of it and if there is anything, playing is not a small push and a little motivator to be there at the next. “

While the century of Quinton De Kock and a 98 inning of Temba Bavuma condemned England to such a heavy defeat, left arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the picker on both sides with three for 38.

He was wary of writing off England and said, “They have won the World Cup, so I don’t think they’re so bad! They are the world champions, they have incredible players in their team.

“Much of the chat is about those resting players, we also have resting players and it doesn’t really matter, it’s South Africa against England and they are the world champions.

“If you look at their batting line-up, it’s class – there are boys up to number 10 and 11 who can batt.”

England’s assistant Paul Collingwood missed training due to illness, and Stokes took over enthusiastic take over of his usual duties, including crashing batsmen in the nets.

The all-rounder is not an official squadron member but has continued to train to return for the three Twenty20s that will follow the ODI series later this month.

.