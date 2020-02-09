South Africa versus England: ODI cricket result from Johannesburg

England endured a collapse of the middle order to achieve a nervous two-wicket win over South Africa at a raw Johannesburg when their one-day international series all ended squarely at 1-1.

The recalled Adil Rashid marked his 100th ODI with three for 51 as a gloomy South Africa was limited to 256 for seven, a total of innings owed by Captain Quinton de Kock and David Miller, who ended up undefeated.

Jonny Bairstow’s furious 43 of 23 deliveries let those of him club out at their own pace and there seemed to be no worries when Joe Denly (66) stood half a century with Joe Root (49) and Tom Banton (32).

A spectacular wobble in the suffocating atmosphere of the arena saw England swing from 232 for four to 252 for eight, but Moeen Ali’s undefeated 17 led the tourists to save 40 balls.

England’s first ODI victory since the World Cup final last year ensured that since the beginning of 2017 they remain unbeaten in a bilateral series in the 50-over format, as South Africa felt blue on Pink Day.

England, wearing a special pink-inspired set on the occasion of the occasion dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, handed an ODI debut to Saqib Mahmood, who curiously threw only five overs.

The paceman from Lancashire, however, took one for 17 in an immaculate opening spell next to Tom Curran when South Africa made a tough start and never really found a momentum until Miller’s counterattack with 53 balls.

Rashid proved his worth in his first ODI since the World Cup Final, and ensured that Rassie van der Dussen had his peculiar launch little impact, while fellow spinner Moeen took one for 42 on his return to England.

Out went seam-bowling pair Chris Woakes and Sam Curran and leg spinner Matt Parkinson for the must-win collision, as England decided to pitch first in cloudy conditions, which soon made way for sun for the rest of the day.

At a location known for bulging totals, South Africa had reached an anemic 36 after 10 overs, as Curran De Kock often confused while Mahmood brushed the release of Reeza Hendricks for his first ODI wicket.

Temba Bavuma appeared to have burned an assessment after he was assessed lbw, ending a measured 66-run stand next to De Kock, but the unavailability of UltraEdge had unforeseen consequences for England.

Amid confusion, the referees handed South Africa their review, which led to a delay for Van der Dussen, who had received lbw from Rashid’s next ball just for technology to show that the ball would have missed a leg stump.

England was furious, but Van der Dussen’s lazy bobber in the following over led him to be bent over by Moeen before De Kock collapsed, after clearing a huge jerk from Rashid, who later had Andile Phehlukwayo lbw.

Rashid even had a hand in the run of Beuran Hendricks before former Yorkshire teammate David Miller injected some late impulses with some lusty blows in a 45-ball fifty, after which he clubbed Chris Jordan in the stands twice in the final over as South. Africa exceeded the 250 barrier.

Bairstow did not show any of the hesitations the South African opening pair had previously made, flattering Lungi Ngidi for 20 runs in the space of five balls, including two leg-side swipes that released the rope.

He continued to follow a course, but his first mistake led him to mislead Lutho Sipamla into midwicket, while Jason Roy (21) cut Beuran Hendricks high into the air, with Ngidi taking a skier on short, fine legs.

Eoin Morgan gave a catch to the left arm sailor for nine when England slid from 61 without loss to 86 for three, but Bairstow’s efforts meant that Root and Denly did not have to take much risk because both batsmen settled in their routines.

The famous atmosphere in the Wanderers died only to rise again when Root was fairly clipped to his leg, slipping off the left arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Denly defeated Shamsi one after the other to start his second half of the series before running out with another 25 required runs.

Banton was later caught behind three balls, while Curran and Rashid left without impressing, only for Moeen to settle things in the 44th.

