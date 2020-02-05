South Africa versus England cricket: Chris Woakes on Quinton De Kock

Chris Woakes believes that England must find a way to subdue Quinton De Kock after the wicket-keeper batsman inspired South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first one-day international in Cape Town.

De Kock collected 107 of 113 balls in his first ODI since he succeeded Faf Du Plessis as captain of the 50 opposite side of South Africa, giving the Proteas the 258 of England for eight revision with 14 balls left.

Woakes did not need memories of De Kock’s star quality and has now urged world champions to bounce back in Durban on Friday by not mentioning his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.

“He is a world-class player and now that he is the captain, he has that side of the game where he wants to see them, which could give him that extra motivation to play even better,” said Woakes. “That will be difficult for us because we have to find ways to get it out.

“I have been lucky enough to play with him in the IPL and he is a world class player, so we need to figure out how to stop scoring runs.

“He is clearly a big, big player for them, so it’s important that we try to get him out early.”

Temba Bavuma was also an important factor in Woakes’ 100th ODI appearance that ended in an extensive defeat, although he could not follow his captain up to three digits after he was captured 98 lbw by Chris Jordan.

But after a difficult past few months in which he missed everything except the final test of the series against England, he was only happy to play his role in a 173-run stand next to De Kock.

He said: “Frankly, it was just good to be in the field. That may sound a little indifferent, but I really felt that I was a child with no problems. “

