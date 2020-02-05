South Africa versus England cricket: Chris Woakes on Quinton De Kock

Chris Woakes believes that England must find a way to subdue Quinton De Kock after the wicket-keeper batsman inspired South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket win in the first one-day international in Cape Town.
De Kock collected 107 of 113 balls in his first ODI since he succeeded Faf Du Plessis as captain of the 50 opposite side of South Africa, giving the Proteas the 258 of England for eight revision with 14 balls left.
Woakes did not need memories of De Kock’s star quality and has now urged world champions to bounce back in Durban on Friday by not mentioning his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate.
“He is a world-class player and now that he is the captain, he has that side of the game where he wants to see them, which could give him that extra motivation to play even better,” said Woakes. “That will be difficult for us because we have to find ways to get it out.
“I have been lucky enough to play with him in the IPL and he is a world class player, so we need to figure out how to stop scoring runs.
1/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
REUTERS
2/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test
AFP via Getty Images
3/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
Getty Images
4/48 South Africa versus England, fourth test
Getty Images
5/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
REUTERS
6/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
Getty Images
7/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
Getty Images
8/48 South Africa vs England, fourth test
AP
9/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
Getty Images
10/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
AFP via Getty Images
11/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
Getty Images
12/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
AFP via Getty Images
13/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
Getty Images
14/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
Getty Images
15/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 5
AFP via Getty Images
16/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2
AFP via Getty Images
17/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2
Getty Images
18/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2
Getty Images
19/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 2
Stuart Broad celebrates South Africa’s Zubayr Hamza wicket on day two of the second test
Reuters
20/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1
Getty
21/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1
Anrich Nortje from South Africa celebrates the wicket of the English captain Joe Root
Getty
22/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1
Joe Denly of England looks at the ball after playing a shot
AFP via Getty Images
23/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
24/48 South Africa vs England, second test – day 1
England’s Stuart Broad was thrown by Kagiso Rabada from South Africa
AFP via Getty Images
25/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4
Getty Images
26/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4
Getty Images
27/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4
Getty Images
28/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4
Getty Images
29/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 4
Getty Images
30/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty Images
31/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty Images
32/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty Images
33/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty Images
34/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty Images
35/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 3
Getty
36/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
AFP via Getty Images
37/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
Getty Images
38/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
Getty Images
39/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
Getty Images
40/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
Getty Images
41/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 2
Getty Images
42/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
43/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
44/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
45/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
46/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
47/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
48/48 South Africa vs England, first test – day 1
Getty Images
“He is clearly a big, big player for them, so it’s important that we try to get him out early.”
Temba Bavuma was also an important factor in Woakes’ 100th ODI appearance that ended in an extensive defeat, although he could not follow his captain up to three digits after he was captured 98 lbw by Chris Jordan.
But after a difficult past few months in which he missed everything except the final test of the series against England, he was only happy to play his role in a 173-run stand next to De Kock.
He said: “Frankly, it was just good to be in the field. That may sound a little indifferent, but I really felt that I was a child with no problems. “
