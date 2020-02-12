South Africa beats sloppy England with one point in the Twenty20 thriller

Half centuries of Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan proved insufficient because England lost the first Twenty20 with one point in a nail-biting conclusion in a turbulent East London.

Roy lit the touch paper to a pursuit of 178 with a blistering 70 of 38 balls, while Morgan (52 of 34) was at his best in the penultimate to leave England with seven of the last six deliveries.

Tom Curran, however, ran away before Moeen Ali was defeated by Lungi Ngidi, meaning England needed two for the final ball, and Adil Rashid ran out and came back for the second as South Africa pulled the first blood in the series with three games .

Roy had apparently left England in a promising position after an inning with seven four and three sixes, but they, like South Africa before them, found scoring increasingly difficult as the innings progressed.

After 105 for one in half of their innings, South Africa healed for 177 for eight in a total, where Moeen collected one for 22 and Rashid one for 23, while Chris Jordan took over two wickets in the latter.

They were asked to be the first to braid under the evening sun, where England made an almost complete line-up, while they started preparations for this year’s T20 World Cup.

However, there was no room for Dawid Malan, who earned a century last November in his last T20 innings for England against New Zealand.

It was a two-story story in South Africa’s first powerplay. Moeen yielded only 17 points in his three overs and took the crucial wicket from Quinton de Kock, while Curran, Mark Wood and Jordan conceded a combined 49.

Each paceman was taken the distance, with Wood going through a nightmare start as a beamer tickled for four, followed by a free-swing that looked suspiciously like another no-ball for pitch that was helped for six.

De Kock eventually ran to deep midwicket for 31, and although the industrious Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen showed no signs of a handbrake, things went wrong after the end of their 63-run partnership.

Van der Dussen drew Ben Stokes for 31 square legs, while Bavuma (43) was unable to be dropped by Roy with a short cover at 42 when he swept Rashid two balls later to short two-legged legs.

Stokes and Rashid continued to oppress South Africa while finding no joy in the final of Moeen, which led to David Miller club visit Curran to Jordan declining halfway for 16.

Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of England’s Moeen Ali (Reuters)

Run-a-ball 20 by JJ Smuts ended after a mid-off pickout in the penultimate over Wood, while Jordan Dwaine Pretorius and Beuran Hendricks bowled with consecutive deliveries as the hosts took only eight runs in the last two overs.

Jos Buttler miscede halfway for 15 off Dale Steyn, who made his first South African appearance in 11 months, at the start of England’s answer before Roy stood in the middle when Smuts admitted in one about what fellow spinner Moeen had earlier in four did.

If there was a small fortune when Miller rattled the rope for a long time, Roy took advantage of squatting four on both sides of a towering straight six before he quickly sent bowler Ngidi over the sights.

A drag-down of the otherwise economical left arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was hit by square feet for Roy’s fifth four to get his fifty out of just 22 balls – the joint second of England in the T20s.

Jonny Bairstow left for 23 when he was lbw to Andile Phehlukwayo to end a 72-run score with ODI opening partner Roy before back-to-back fours from Morgan’s Proteas Seamer brought over the 100th of England in the 11th.

Left arm Seamer Hendricks was strangely stopped until the 15th over and bounced the second ball, Roy terribly toe-ending a brake to a slower ball to short leg.

Joe Denly and Ben Stokes were both in depth, as England needed 23 of the last two overs. As Morgan took four-four-six from Hendricks, he immediately ran out after reaching his fifty.

Ngidi was finally able to hold his nerves when the nerve of England left them.

