Wild South African Airways (SAA) announced Tuesday that it is canceling 10 domestic and one international flight in a bid to streamline services and save money.

The cash-strapped airline was put on a state-run rescue plan last month to prevent its total collapse, following a costly weekly strike by thousands of workers.

The SAA said it dropped 10 domestic flights between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban while canning the direct route between Johannesburg and Munich.

Passengers on canceled domestic flights will be transferred to the Mango Brotherhood, while international travelers will be re-route via Johannesburg and Frankfurt and London Heathrow.

“These decisions are in line with SAA’s usual policy of revising flights and consolidating low-demand services,” it said in a statement.

“In addition, during the current business rescue process, these cancellations represent a responsible strategy for maintaining cash and optimizing the airline’s position with a view to any further capital investment.”

The company said there could be further changes to the flight schedule over the coming days.

The debtor, who has failed to make a profit since 2011 and has survived government paybacks, expects a $ 2 billion ($ 138 million) payment from the Treasury to fund the business rescue process.

Finance Minister Tito Mubieni said in a press conference last week that the government is still trying to “find a solution for the airline’s financing”.

Local media reported that the SAA was selling nine older aircraft to make room for new planes, part of a separate plan to get rid of the more expensive aircraft.

SAA, Africa’s second largest airline after Ethiopian Airlines, employs more than 5,000 employees with a fleet of over 50 aircraft flying to more than 35 domestic and international destinations.

