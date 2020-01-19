Sourav Ganguly refuses to discuss the exclusion of MS Dhoni from the BCCI contract

Ganguly, however, spoke of the iconic Kolkata Mohun Bagan club’s merger with ATK and hailed it as the “way forward”.

“The game has become more professional. This is the right way to go. Many big clubs like Manchester have also done it. Only time will tell (on success). This is the way to go”, said Ganguly.

The merger has cast doubts on the future of next season’s Indian derby, as Mohun Bagan’s main rivals, East Bengal, have yet to finalize their investors and entry into the Indian Super League from 2020 to 21.

“Hopefully, East Bengal will also sign a deal soon. The two are big, historic clubs from Kolkata and they should be playing in ISL. It is only a matter of time,” said Ganguly.

The former captain had also tweeted immediately after the merger was announced on Thursday: “An important partnership for Bengali football. I have no doubt that ATK and Mohun Bagan will be the torchbearers to advance Indian football together. @IndSuperLeague.”

