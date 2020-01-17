SoundCloud posts record revenue after years of consumer uncertainty

For the past two years, the publication of theories about the fall of SoundCloud has been in fashion. And after a few years of questionable activity and constant reports of false dismantling, no one could be blamed for thinking that the massive streaming platform was on a downward trajectory, despite its seemingly “too big to fail” status.

Today in a file submitted to Music Business Worldwide by SoundCloud, the company revealed that “in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company’s 12-month gross revenue growth rate exceeded $ 200 million for the first time times in history. “

Year over year, SoundCloud posted higher revenues and continued loss reductions which it attributes to various factors, including the expansion of its SoundCloud Premier monetization. A decrease in staff also contributed to a drop in the wage bill, employing 240 people on average (25.8 M €), against 307 the previous year (34.5 M €).

What does all this ultimately mean? With more than 200 million titles on the platform, listened to by a combined audience of more than 100 million (after a partnership with Pandora as an exclusive advertising and sales partner in the United States), SoundCloud is going nowhere anytime soon.

