SoundCloud announces a $ 75 million investment from SiriusXM

Broadcasting company SiriusXM announced in a press release Tuesday that it has acquired a minority stake in SoundCloud and two seats on the board for $ 75 million.

SoundCloud will use the money “to accelerate product development and improve the services that fuel the global community of creators and listeners,” the press release said. “We have an exciting roadmap that focuses on deepening the connections between developers and listeners that will help developer discovery, career growth and music culture development at SoundCloud,” said SoundCloud CEO Kerry Trainor.

SiriusXM and SoundCloud jointly signed an advertising partnership last year where brands were able to purchase SoundCloud’s advertising inventory through Pandora.

In 2017, SoundCloud received a $ 170 million bailout after a series of layoffs and closures that seriously threatened the company’s future.