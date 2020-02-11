SoundCloud announces a $ 75 million investment from Sirius XM

SoundCloud and SiriusXM Holdings Inc. today announced that the latter has invested $ 75 million in the online streaming platform. SoundCloud will use this additional investment to accelerate product development and improve the services that fuel the global community of developers and listeners.

“SoundCloud’s three consecutive strong financial performance directly reflects the success of our developer-led growth strategy,” said Kerry Trainor, SoundCloud’s chief executive officer. “We have an exciting roadmap that focuses on deepening the connections between developers and listeners that promote developer discovery, career growth and the development of music culture on SoundCloud. We have built a great relationship with SiriusXM through our hugely successful Pandora ad sales contract. Your investment gives us additional capital flexibility to accelerate our vision and take advantage of the strategic opportunities that arise. “

“SoundCloud’s unique platform plays a critical role in today’s music ecosystem, where new artists are discovered, their fan base is built, and established artists experiment and connect with their fans in a highly effective manner,” said Jim Meyer, chief executive officer by SiriusXM. “We admire the loyal and growing audience of SoundCloud, its offerings for creators and its reputation and popularity in global music communities. We believe this is another opportunity to continue to add value to SiriusXM shareholders by investing in the expansion of digital audio platforms. “

The minority stake is based on the hugely successful advertising sales relationship between SoundCloud and Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, which started in 2019. The agreement enables advertisers and brands to purchase SoundCloud’s US advertising inventory directly through Pandora, leveraging the company’s direct sales capabilities to target data and audio programming platform. Together, SoundCloud and Pandora’s combined US audience reach more than 100 million unique listeners, creating the largest market for digital audio advertising.

Under the terms of the agreement, SiriusXM has purchased $ 75 million in minority interest, and the SoundCloud board will be expanded to include two people appointed by SiriusXM.

via press release