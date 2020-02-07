Sound of new firearm disturbs the residents of Grandview | News

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – A police training course in Grandview should be open to the public this spring, but due to noise complaints it was shut down after the fall.

Now the city wants to solve it. Let’s see how.

Usually the street of Alan Hanks near Clare Lake remains fairly quiet, but for over 30 years they have tolerated occasional street breaks at a shooting range where the local police are training.

“We live in a peaceful, quiet neighborhood,” he said. “We support the police,” he added. “We want them to get good training.”

However, the city opened a brand new arms offering in September that was funded by a voter-approved bond. It is just up the hill from the old and closer to the road.

“In my opinion, the sound was like a war zone,” Hanks said.

The new racket was too much for him and his neighbors.

Greg Melchior’s home is about a soccer field away.

“You can’t bear it,” he said. “It drives you crazy. You can’t even have a conversation. “

They even measured the noise level of Melchior’s house. It was more than 90 decibels, which means that you are right next to a lawn mower.

“The public protest was so great that the city noticed,” Hanks said. “They have made efforts to solve the noise problem.”

During the winter, the city carried out a study to find out how to dampen the noise and prevent it from shaking people’s windows. Until then they use the old training facility.

This week, the sound engineers who examined the range recommended additional walls and noise barriers, but Hanks is worried that it will not be enough.

“I was a little concerned about the size of the study,” he said.

The city will hear public comments later this month before continuing. A spokesperson said that Grandview is still convinced that they can sufficiently dampen the shooting to be open to the public two to three days a week in the spring.

“It is crucial to have input at the moment,” Hanks said.

He and his neighbors hope they can correct the cacophony.

