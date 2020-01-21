Sotitobire: NUJ Calls on Chief Justice and Police Commissioner to Harass Journalists at Ondo Court

Following last week’s incident where a chief magistrate removed journalists from a courtroom, the Nigeria State of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo State Council wrote a letter of protest to the chief justice of the Ondo State and the Commissioner of the State Police.

He described as uncivilized and professional a police prosecutor and a magistrate to humiliate journalists who were in public session to carry out their legal functions.

Recall that Friday, the charity magistrate Adeyanju of the Oke Eda district court prohibited journalists from covering the proceedings of the ongoing trial of the founder of the Sotitobire Miracle Center, the prophet Babatunde Alfa, concerning the case of the child of ‘a year gone, Gold Kolawole from his church. https://dailypost.ng/2020/01/17/prophet-alfa-of-sotitobire-miracle-centre-arrives-court-amidst-heavy-security-as-magistrate-orders-journalists-out-photos/

The letter signed by the President of the NUJ, Adetona Aderoboye and the Secretary of State, Leke Adegbite, addressed to the Chief Justice of the State and the Commissioner of State for Police regarding the action of a magistrate, Ms. Charity Adeyanju and a police prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, who openly removed the journalists and prevented them from covering the trial of the prophet Alfa Babatunde from the church in Sotitobire.

In a letter dated January 17, 2020, the Union deplored the role played by the prosecutor, Inspector Uloh Goodluck, who verbally assaulted some journalists on the premises of the court.

The letter said: “We write to humbly request the intervention of your lordship in the harassment and humiliation of some of our members who were in the state magistrate sitting at Oke-Eda Akure on Friday January 17, 2020, to cover legal proceedings in a case involving the state against the prophet Alfa Babatunde and others.

“Before the court session on that date, the press officers already seated were personally expelled from the court by the trial judge, Ms. Charity Adeyanju, and were also prevented from covering the case without” known offense “in public hearing . “

The NUJ added that “Over the years, all state judges and magistrates can testify to the fact that Ondo State presents the best group of journalists who has covered court proceedings with a high level of professionalism and of decorum.

“Your lordship, we are writing this letter of protest to express the dissatisfaction of more than 400 journalists in the state about the” uncivilized “prevention of the media from the exercise of their legal functions in a public audience.

“It has been alleged that the magistrate’s voice was recorded and broadcast on social media by certain elements, it is obvious that within the framework of journalism training, the media are not legally authorized to use the voice or the film judges / magistrates while presiding over a public hearing and therefore no journalist could do so because not all are new to the coverage of legal proceedings. “

“With this letter, we are also seeking your protection for our members by covering the state courts unhindered in accordance with international best practice and the officials concerned should be called to order.”

“As a Responsible Professional Union, the NUJ must be ready to discipline any member who violates the code of ethics in any way and the Union continues to maintain the cordial relations that exist between it and the justice system of the State ”, concluded the Union.