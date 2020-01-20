Sotitobire: 39-year-old man remanded in Ondo

39-year-old Chibuzor Elike was remanded in custody at Olokuta Correctional Facility on Monday for claiming to be in possession of Gold Kolawole, the one-year-old boy who disappeared at Sotitobire Miracle Center Akure in November 2019.

Elike, who was arrested in a trial court in Akure on three counts, was arrested last week by detectives from Ondo State Police Command in Port Harcourt, State from Rivers.

According to the indictment during his appearance before the magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun, he allegedly threatened the wife of the founder of Sotitobire, Bisola Alfa, by text message claiming that Gold was with him and asked for a ransom of 800,000 N for his release.

The prosecution said that Chibuzor had vowed to kill the boy if they did not provide the money.

He allegedly committed the offense on December 14, 2019 at around 11:30 p.m. on the road to Oda in the magistrate district of Akure.

According to the three counts, the offenses contravened Articles 509, 406 and 407 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 vol 1, Ondo state laws 2006.

Prosecuting police officer Adeoye Adesegun told the court that he had five witnesses, but that only two were present, and therefore asked the court to dismiss the accused and adjourn the case in others to allow him to properly study the case.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Isaac Adubazi asked the court to admit the accused on bail in the most liberal terms, promising credible and reliable bail.

In his decision, the president of the magistracy, Mayomi Olanipekun, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in the Olokuta correctional service, pending legal advice from the director of public prosecutions.

The matter was then adjourned to February 20, 2020.