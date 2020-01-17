Ondo State Police Command confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old man identified as Elike Chubuzor following the disappearance of Gold Kolawole, a year old, from an Ondo church.

According to state police public relations officer PPRO, CSP Femi Joseph, who revealed this on Friday, said the self-proclaimed kidnapper is currently in the custody of the police.

Speaking about the suspect’s arrest, the PPRO pointed out that Chubuzor, who claimed to have the baby, was arrested by police detectives in Port-Harcourt.

Remember that Gold disappeared at the Sotitobire Praising chapel, rue Solagbade, Oshinle district, Akure, the capital of Ondo state, on November 10, 2019 during a Sunday service.

The situation led to the arrest and pre-trial detention of the founder of the church, the prophet Alfa Babatunde and six other members of the church in a correctional facility.

It has been established that Chibuzor, who claimed to be “Adamu”, had confessed that two popular clergymen had tasked him with kidnapping the missing boy to blackmail the prophet Alfa.

Chibuzor was reportedly found in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after fleeing Imo State following a text message he sent over the phone to prophet Babatunde.

The lawyer for the founder of Sotitobire, Olusola Oke, who also revealed that he confirmed the arrest of Chiba Zoe, said that he had thrown hidden revelations about the incident.

Oke said: “On December 14, 2019, the prophet Alfa Babatunde received a text message on his phone from an Adamu who claimed to have abducted Gold Kolawole from the church premises in Sotitobire in order to install the prophet.

“It was based on the text message that state police command detectives followed the telephone line and traced the sender to Imo State, but he was eventually caught in Port Harcourt, in Rivers State where he fled. He is currently assisting the police in their investigation of the missing boy. “

“Let me also tell you this very important message; the police are closed on the perpetrators of this drastic act, and I can assure you that the result will shock everyone, and it will shake the whole structure of this city when it was founded. This is when we will all appreciate the good work done by the police and not the approach of the firefighters of the men of the DSS.

“There are many questions that require answers by the men of the DSS; One of them is why they refused to arrest and question the father of the missing boy, Mr. Kolawole, in particular on how he came up with the balance of sixteen million naira found in his account, and what happened to the money afterwards? I promise you, we will soon solve all these puzzles.

“It beats my imagination that this kind of indiscriminate killing of innocent souls, including a police sergeant on legitimate duty, and setting fire to the auditorium, several other buildings, cars and other property belonging to Prophet Alfa Babatunde and at the Sotitobire Praising Center, all because of the missing one-year-old boy; This only highlights a fact that this is a high-tech plot against the man of God from several political sources, the upper temples of God, security officials and a media section. “

Oke, however, called on the people of the state to keep the peace and allow law enforcement officials to complete their investigations into the matter, adding that the outcome will certainly surprise many, while the innocent or not of the man of God would be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.