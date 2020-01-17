Sorry guys, 'Watchmen' probably won't be coming back for a second season

HBO

We also cry because HBO’s hit series Watchmen is probably over.

Creator Damon Lindelof recently told USA Today that he told the story he wanted to tell, but gave HBO his blessing to watch a second season if they so wished. However, this is unlikely.

HBO program director Casey Bloys told the publication: “It would be hard to imagine doing this without Damon.”

Watchmen was a critical and commercial success for HBO, with a dedicated cast that featured ESSENCE coverstars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Louis Gossett Jr.

In Watchmen, King Angela Abar aka Sister Night played an alternate role in which Robert Redford has been president for 30 years and officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma wear masks to protect their identities.

The World of the Guardians was launched in 1986 as a comic series by Alan Moore, but he has distanced himself from the show by Lost creator Damon Lindeloff. The enigmatic spin-off mixes racial and political topics with science fiction and mystery.

OKAY. Waiting. Stop scrolling for a second. Spoiler below!

The last episode of the first season left the fate of King’s character open after taking over the power of Doctor Manhattan (Abdul-Mateen II).

King previously told Vulture that she would be “absolutely” interested in a second season, but added, “I don’t want there to be a second season unless it is at least comparable to this first season, which will take place shortly . ” be really hard to do. “

The Oscar winner told ESSENCE why she was so proud to play a character like Abar.

“Angela is a woman I have never seen on TV so this was an opportunity to play a superhero rooted in the truth,” she said. “Even with some of the outrageous things that happen, it still feels real.”

