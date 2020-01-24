Sorry, but Democrats have to compromise and Republicans don't - Mother Jones

Ezra Klein writes in the New York Times today that Democrats “can go left – and they are – but they can’t leave the center or, given the geography of American politics, they can keep the center right and still hold power.” And yet Republicans can leave the center. That’s unfair!

Yes, it is. And if you want to know why, read Ezra’s article in The Times. Or stare at this Gallup table for a while in the spirit of an image that says a thousand words:

The liberal share of the population has increased steadily in recent decades, but is still at 26 percent. That means Democrats need about two-thirds of the independent to get a majority. And that means turning to the middle – or in some places to the right of the middle. This is the only way to reach 51 percent.

Republicans, on the other hand, start with 35 percent. If they manage to address only the conservative part of the independent, they can reach 51 percent. So that’s what they do.

At this point, a number of comments will speak about how ideological self-identity has changed over the years, and centrists are more liberal than before, and all polls say liberal views have a majority, blah blah blah. Just stop. All you do is kid yourself. The hard truth is that America is not a particularly liberal country, and that means that it is difficult to be the liberal party. You have to drive slowly and compromise.

But how do the Republicans get away with being so extreme? Shouldn’t that scare the moderates? Maybe it should be like that, but life isn’t always fair. Conservatives by definition want things to stay the same, and it’s just not so scary to be extreme in keeping things the same. Liberals want to change things, and it is scary to be extreme about changes. Republicans can even win with a right nutball caucus that makes up a large part of their party. Democrats cannot.

This is a burden. But the fact remains that America has historically evolved in tiny steps: a few years during the New Deal; some years in the mid-1960s; a few months (literally) after Obama was elected president. There are modest gains and modest losses the rest of the time, but that’s all. The American public cannot cope with a great deal of liberal progress at the same time, and if you don’t like it, you need to figure out how to sell liberalism so well that the graph above turns up significantly. Call me when you find out how.